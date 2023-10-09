Gulf Energy Excellence Awards Finalists Include Two Biosurfactant-Based Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Locus biosurfactant technologies chosen for Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology (Midstream) and Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals

- Marty Shumway, senior vice president of Locus Bio-EnergyHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- . ESG-friendly AssurCleanTM redefines midstream operations by cutting cleaning time in half and turning waste into revenue. AVERT® dispersants reduce reliance on BTEX solvents, boost oil production and lower environmental impact. Both technologies are recognized by industry experts as cutting-edge innovations poised to transform critical oilfield challengesIndustry experts are increasingly recognizing biosurfactants for revolutionizing efficiency and sustainability in oilfield operations. Two biosurfactant-based technologies, pioneered by Locus Bio-Energy, have been selected as finalists in the Gulf Energy Excellence Awards:1. Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology (Midstream) - AssurCleanTM2. Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals - AVERT®“The nominations highlight the oil and gas industry's growing recognition and adoption of biosurfactants,” said Marty Shumway, SVP of Locus Bio-Energy.“Operators are increasingly using these biosurfactant-based solutions to transform routine maintenance into profit opportunities – with the added benefit of lowering their carbon footprint.”AssurClean, nominated for the "Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology (Midstream)" award, is redefining how midstream oil and gas companies approach cleaning. Use of these biosurfactant-based solutions cuts cleaning time in half for tanks, pipelines, barges and more-while turning waste oil and sludge into revenue.The biosurfactant technology was chosen as a top solution to overcome three key midstream cleaning challenges:1. Minimize cleaning down-time: AssurClean simplifies the cleaning process and cuts cleaning time by 50% while mobilizing oily sludge, paraffin, oil-based drilling mud, friction reducers and other build-up.2. Reduce worker chemical exposure: The powerful biodegradable biosurfactant technology improves worker safety by reducing exposure to toxic chemicals and minimizing or eliminating confined space entry.3. Maximizes cleaning profitability: The AssurClean treatments lower cleaning costs, minimize waste and recover usable friction reducer, biosurfactant cleaner and sellable oil.Locus Bio-Energy's line of AVERT biosurfactant-based products was named as a finalist in "Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals" for successfully addressing oilfield challenges associated with paraffin, asphaltenes and other organic deposits. The novel biosurfactant additives enhance the removal of these deposits while reducing the dosage compared to conventional remediation methods.The award panel chose the biosurfactant dispersants for three unique properties:1. BTEX solvent alternative: The sustainable and multifunctional additives reduce reliance on harmful BTEX solvents (products containing benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene or xylene), which are facing tightened regulations.2. Single-phase application: AVERT acts as a highly efficient, single-phase application for streamlined dispersal at a fraction of the treatment dosage of traditional solvents-with applicability to both water and hydrocarbon systems.3. Enhanced well profitability: In addition to preventing organic deposit buildup, AVERT biosurfactants improve throughput efficiency and increase oil and gas production for added revenue through more recovered oil and merchantable hydrocarbon (paraffin).“AVERT is a gamechanger for well maintenance-the first multifunctional and sustainable dispersant proven to improve production and revenue with lower energy usage, costs and environmental impact,” said Shumway.“Its effectiveness at paraffin dissolution is particularly useful for oil & gas operators working to reduce the use of BTEX solvents in their operations.”The biosurfactant technologies will be celebrated at this year's Gulf Energy Excellence Awards ceremony on October 11 in Houston. For more information about the company and its biosurfactants, visit LocusBioEnergy .###About Locus Bio-EnergyLocus Bio-Energy is an innovation leader committed to offering the best in science-driven and sustainable oilfield chemistries to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy turns novel biosurfactants with a low carbon footprint into sustainable treatments tailored for upstream and midstream applications. Our non-living, environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry's most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and long-term production while decreasing risk, environmental impact and costs. The biosurfactant treatments are made from 100% renewable resources and have been proven to replace or boost synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI. For further information, visit LocusBioEnergy.

