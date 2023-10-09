Zeal Unveils Game-Changing Salesforce Integration To Simplify Contract Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zeal integrates with Salesforce to simplify contract management

Zeal, a leading contract lifecycle management tool, has come together with Salesforce to revolutionize contract management with a new integration.

NY, NEW YORK, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zeal, a leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) tool, and Salesforce, the renowned customer relationship management (CRM) platform, have come together to introduce a transformative integration that promises to revolutionize contract management processes. The primary goal of this integration is to streamline complex contract drafting and distribution tasks, making it easier and more efficient for businesses to manage contracts.Simplified Contract Management Made PossibleThrough the Zeal + Salesforce integration , organizations can simplify the intricacies of contract management, specifically in the areas of contract drafting and distribution. This integration empowers Business Development and Operations users to effortlessly create contracts by answering a few simple questions through an intuitive intake form within Salesforce."We're thrilled to introduce this integration between Zeal and Salesforce, which represents a significant milestone in contract management technology,” said Yassine Qassar, Zeal's Contract Technology Lead.“This integration not only simplifies complex processes, but also enhances collaboration between departments, ensures legal compliance, and provides complete oversight for Legal teams. It's a game-changer that will undoubtedly revolutionize how businesses manage their contracts."Key Benefits of the IntegrationThis groundbreaking integration offers a range of benefits that will reshape the way businesses manage contracts:- Reduces Contract Drafting Time: This integration dramatically decreases the time required to draft legal agreements by +100%, allowing businesses to move faster and close deals more efficiently.- Error Reduction: The integration automatically shares critical data from Salesforce into drafted contracts on Zeal, minimizing errors and ensuring accuracy. All contracts then undergo Legal's approval.- Enhanced Legal Compliance: The integration ensures that all proposed agreements align with predetermined playbooks established by the Legal department, enhancing legal compliance and reducing risks.- Improved Collaboration: Collaboration between Legal and Sales teams is greatly improved, leading to more streamlined and effective contract processes.- Complete Oversight: The Legal team gains complete oversight into all contract activity initiated by the Sales department, providing better control and risk management.- User-Friendly Adoption: Business Development Executives can easily interface with a user-friendly intake form, facilitating quick adoption of the integrated system.A Leap Forward in Contract ManagementThe Zeal + Salesforce integration represents a significant leap forward in contract management technology. It empowers organizations to streamline their contract processes, reduce errors, enhance compliance, and foster collaboration between key departments.About Zeal and SalesforceZeal is a leading provider of contract lifecycle management solutions, trusted by businesses worldwide to simplify and optimize contract-related processes. Salesforce is the world's #1 customer relationship management platform, serving organizations of all sizes to build stronger customer relationships. Zeal and Salesforce are registered trademarks of their respective owners.To learn more about this game-changing integration and how it can benefit your organization, visit zealdocs/salesforce .

Ariana Sole, Head of Marketing

Zeal



