Loot8tm Announces Signing Of MOU With IP FAMBA

Loot8TM and IP FAMBA Form a Strategic Alliance to Develop Super Fan Networks for NIL Collegiate Athletes

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Loot8, LLC has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IP FAMBA, LLC. This MOU outlines a potential business partnership where Loot8TM will collaborate with NIL collegiate athletes and schools affiliated with IP FAMBA to develop super fan networks. The partnership will incorporate the use of the IP Score for eligible NIL athletes, access to IP FAMBA TV, and other exclusive IP FAMBA services. Upon successful completion of the necessary agreements outlined in the MOU, the parties expect to proceed with a definitive agreement giving pertinent details and a closing date.For further information about this release, contact and .About IP FAMBA:Founded by former NBA player Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" Williams, IP FAMBA is an innovative platform dedicated to empowering athletes to monetize their intellectual property. Offering a unique blend of social media engagement, a specialized marketplace for athlete products and services, and a digital content creation hub for assets like NFTs, the company stands out as a game-changer in the sports industry. Complementing these offerings, IP FAMBA provides educational resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, further solidifying its commitment to athlete success. Additionally, sports enthusiasts can dive into IP FAMBA TV, a streaming channel featuring exclusive sports-related content. IP FAMBA is revolutionizing the way athletes interact with fans and capitalize on their brand.About Loot8TM:Loot8, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8 seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform's recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8 is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships.

