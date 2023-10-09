Renowned Chiropractor, Dr. Justin Felsman, Introduces Regenerative Therapy To Quincy, IL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quincy, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quincy, Illinois -

Quincy, IL - Dr. Justin A. Felsman, affectionately known as "Dr. J" by his patients, is taking a revolutionary step in the field of chiropractic care. With a profound belief in the body's inherent capacity for healing and a commitment to holistic wellness, Dr. Felsman is now offering regenerative therapy at his Quincy-based practice. This groundbreaking addition to his treatment options is set to transform the way patients approach their health and well-being.

Dr. J's philosophy centers on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely alleviating symptoms. He firmly believes that health is a conscious choice, not a matter of chance, and places the responsibility on individuals to seek out the choices that best enable them to attain optimal well-being.

Drawing from his extensive expertise in chiropractic care, Dr. Felsman specializes in a variety of soft tissue techniques, including A.R.T. (Active Release Techniques) and Graston. His comprehensive approach also incorporates other chiropractic methods such as Diversified, Gonstead, and Activator, alongside Thompson and Flexion/Distraction techniques. Continuously striving to enhance his knowledge, he is dedicated to sharing this wisdom with his patients.

Dr. Felsman's commitment to educating people on integrative health and wellness is evident in his regularly scheduled classes on health and nutrition. These informative sessions delve into the core principles of genuine health and provide insights into how the body can be optimally supported through proper nutrition, physical wellness, and emotional balance.

Incorporating regenerative therapy into his practice is a testament to Dr. Felsman's unwavering dedication to the well-being of his patients. Regenerative therapy is a cutting-edge treatment approach that harnesses the body's innate regenerative abilities to promote healing and tissue repair. This non-invasive technique utilizes the body's own natural processes to stimulate tissue growth, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery.

When asked about the introduction of regenerative therapy, Dr. Felsman stated, "I believe that our bodies possess remarkable healing potential, and my goal is to tap into that potential to help my patients achieve optimal health. Regenerative therapy is an exciting addition to our practice that aligns perfectly with our holistic approach to wellness."

With his extensive experience and passion for chiropractic care, Dr. Felsman has built a loyal patient base in Quincy and the surrounding areas. His dedication to providing the highest quality of care is reflected in the trust and confidence his patients have in him.

Dr. Felsman is not just a dedicated healthcare professional but also a loving family man who enjoys spending quality time with his family, friends, and his two beloved dogs. His commitment to the well-being of every individual with a spine and nervous system is unwavering, making him a beloved figure in the community.

Patients in Quincy, IL, and beyond can now experience the transformative benefits of regenerative therapy under the care of Dr. Justin Felsman. With his holistic approach to health and wellness, he continues to be a beacon of hope for those seeking true well-being.

For more information about Dr. Justin A. Felsman and his practice, please visit limitlessmedical .

About Dr. Justin A. Felsman:

Dr. Justin A. Felsman, known as "Dr. J" to his patients, is a dedicated chiropractor based in Quincy, IL. He specializes in a range of chiropractic techniques and is committed to promoting holistic health and wellness. Dr. Felsman's practice offers regenerative therapy, among other treatments, to help patients achieve optimal well-being.

###

For more information about Limitless Medical, contact the company here:

Limitless Medical

Dr. Justin Felsman

12173354117



4440 Broadway Street, Suite 12, Quincy, IL 62305



Limitless Medical

Limitless Medical Media Room Press Release Source





Related Links