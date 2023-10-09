(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Paris, 9 October 2023, 6:00 p.m.
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 11,750 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
| Name
of the
issuer
| Identification code
of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of
transaction
| Identification code of
financial
instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted
average price of the
purchased shares*
| Market (MIC Code)
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 02/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 22
| 70.20
| AQEU
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 02/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 99
| 71.94
| CEUX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 02/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 12
| 70.20
| TQEX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 02/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 1,867
| 72.29
| XPAR
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 03/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 38
| 67.95
| CEUX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 03/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 27
| 67.95
| TQEX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 03/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 1,935
| 68.85
| XPAR
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 04/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 15
| 66.70
| AQEU
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 04/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 414
| 66.70
| CEUX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 04/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 140
| 66.53
| TQEX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 04/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 2,431
| 67.22
| XPAR
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 05/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 27
| 64.81
| AQEU
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 05/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 265
| 65.55
| CEUX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 05/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 25
| 65.15
| TQEX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 05/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 2,433
| 65.61
| XPAR
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 06/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 78
| 66.00
| AQEU
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 06/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 57
| 65.55
| CEUX
| ERAMET
| 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
| 06/10/2023
| FR0000131757
| 1,865
| 65.57
| XPAR
|
| * Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|
| TOTAL
| 11,750
| 67.66
|
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 2nd, 2023) is available on Eramet website:
Calendar
26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover
13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day – "A New ERA"
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.
.com
| INVESTOR CONTACT
Director of Investor Relations
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
| PRESS CONTACT
Media relations manager
Fanny Mounier
Image 7
Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
Attachment
2023-10-02 Purchase of own shares
Tags eramet Purchase of own shares Eramet Rachat d'actions propres Attachments 2023-10-02 Purchase of own shares...
MENAFN09102023004107003653ID1107215100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.