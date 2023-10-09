QUADIENT SA: Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 30 September 2023
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,368,681

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

 Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

Or visit our website:

