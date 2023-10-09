BNP PARIBAS Group: Share Buyback - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From 2 October To 6 October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 9 October 2023 BNP Paribas share buyback programme Declaration of transactions in own shares

from October 2, 2023 to October 6, 2023 In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/10/2023 FR0000131104 23,328 60.6736 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/10/2023 FR0000131104 120,813 60.2809 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/10/2023 FR0000131104 28,771 60.5947 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/10/2023 FR0000131104 266,088 60.2626 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/10/2023 FR0000131104 23,046 59.5112 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/10/2023 FR0000131104 178,540 59.1422 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/10/2023 FR0000131104 28,958 59.4546 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/10/2023 FR0000131104 436,456 59.1067 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/10/2023 FR0000131104 40,000 58.6479 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/10/2023 FR0000131104 200,000 58.6446 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/10/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 58.6507 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/10/2023 FR0000131104 569,000 58.6384 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/10/2023 FR0000131104 35,000 59.0339 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/10/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 59.0351 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/10/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 59.0224 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/10/2023 FR0000131104 613,000 59.0458 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/10/2023 FR0000131104 23,994 59.8092 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/10/2023 FR0000131104 176,280 59.7549 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/10/2023 FR0000131104 30,289 59.8434 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/10/2023 FR0000131104 261,437 59.7511 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 3,245,000 59.2416





As of 6 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 24,580,000 shares, equal to 2.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of

1,464,303,010 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:



Attachment

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 2 October to 6 October 2023





Attachments Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 2 October to 6 October 2023...