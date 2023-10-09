TDL Gentek And RADWIN Join Forces To Bring Top Quality Wireless Broadband Solutions To Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With RADWIN's cutting-edge technology and TDL's expertise, the possibilities for wireless connectivity are limitless

- Laurie Tugman, CEO of TDL GentekTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RADWIN , a leading wireless broadband provider, today announced a partnership with TDL Gentek , a top Canadian distributor known for delivering cutting-edge technology to broadband operators, system integrators, installers, and value-added resellers. With TDL Gentek expanding its product range to include RADWIN, Canadian customers can benefit from affordable, state-of-the-art carrier-class wireless broadband solutions to improve network infrastructure and connectivity.RADWIN's wireless solutions, including PTP, PTMP, and mobility, are extensively employed by service providers, WISPs, as well as organizations in public safety and critical infrastructure, including those in Canada. Through the partnership with TDL, Canadian organizations can now benefit from a trusted and well-known source for all their wireless requirements. With RADWIN's cutting-edge technology and TDL's expertise, the possibilities for wireless connectivity are limitless."Our partnership with RADWIN represents our strong commitment to delivering the best in wireless technology to our customers. By distributing RADWIN's powerful solutions in Canada, we're not only strengthening our WISP product portfolio but also giving our customers more choices and capabilities to build robust wireless networks at a crucial time in Canada. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to empowering businesses and communities with the very best in connectivity solutions” said Laurie Tugman, CEO of TDL Gentek.Alvaro Gonzalez Bancalari, RADWIN General Manager, Americas, enthusiastically states, "This exciting partnership with TDL Gentek allows RADWIN to provide a readily available and trusted source for our wireless solutions in Canada. TDL Gentek has a stellar reputation as a distributor of top-notch IT and communications solutions, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them in the Canadian market."For more information come meet the TDL Gentek team @ WISPAPALOOZA, RADWIN Booth #625. October 9-12, Paris / Horseshoe, Las Vegas.About RADWINRADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access, and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to choice for dependable broadband solutions.About TDL GentekFor over 40 years TDL Gentek has been providing Canadian businesses with the products and services to keep running smoothly. We are a Canadian-owned and operated distributor operating at scale. Whether you are an ISP, WISP, MSP, SP or VAR - TDL Gentek offers the right products for your business. We are a Canadian distributor, focused on serving Canadians. Visit: for more information.TDL Gentek Media ContactTina FurlanVP Marketing

