United Cloud Signs Strategic Partnership With Sentinel Holding

United Cloud, the innovation center of United Group, has partnered with Sentinel Holding AG

- Sergej Berišaj, CTO United CloudZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Highlights:.United Cloud , the innovation center of the United Group , which develops world-class products and services for the telecommunications and media sectors, inks agreement with Sentinel Holding AG for the deployment of an OpenWrt-based open standards platform supporting all access technologies.Successful proof-of-concept demonstrated the ability of Sentinel and United Cloud to enable optimized, unified management across multiple devices and access technologies with a single open-source-based software platformUnited Cloud, the innovation center of the United Group, which develops world-class products and services for the telecommunications and media sectors, and Sentinel Holding AG, leader in open-standards open-source software, have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement and a Master Software Development Agreement.The partners' shared roadmap will support United Cloud's development of innovations in open-source, open-standards technology to enable optimized, unified software platform and system management across United Group's operational territories, devices and access technologies, all achieved with a single unified software.“We are excited about our close partnership with Sentinel, and we look forward to building on their extensive know-how and proven experience to enable us to create our own open-source and open-standards platform for the future,” said Sergej Berišaj, CTO United Cloud.The agreement follows a successful proof-of-concept (PoC) related to software development for all United Cloud network's CPE devices, seamlessly embracing multiple network access technologies – 5G, fiber, copper, Ethernet, and cable – in an extremely flexible, unified and highly efficient way, with savings in both resources and cost.The core of the agreement is that United Cloud has engaged Sentinel Holding to jointly develop an OpenWrt-based open-source platform as the technological basis for driving innovation, development, reduction of operational complexities and revenue generation.“We're proud of this collaboration that further strengthens United Cloud's position as a leader in the adoption of a true open-standards technology infrastructure. At its heart stands a long-term technology partnership which will see collaborative development and innovation going forward,” said Goran Medić, Founder and CEO of Sentinel Holding.United Cloud and Sentinel Holding are now proactively working on enabling the segregation of an open-standards and open-source-based software platform from the underlying hardware. By separating hardware from software, and unifying the software, the partners are laying the foundation for customers to benefit from faster time to market, enhanced return on investment, and new services and revenue streams.About United CloudUnited Cloud, the innovation center of the United Group, develops world-class products and solutions for telecommunications and media businesses. Its more than 340 tech professionals work on 13 end-to-end product lines from 5 development hubs in CEE. United Cloud's flagship TV 2.0 platform, globally recognized under the brand name EON TV, is available across the region of more than 40 million people. United Cloud is a part of United Group, a leading multi-play communications and media provider in Southeast Europe.About Sentinel Holding AGEstablished in 2017, Sentinel specializes in creating secure open-source platforms and software services ecosystems for next-generation CPEs, from development to deployment. Sentinel implements enterprise-level next-generation services and solutions onto embedded devices used by telcos and Internet Service Providers.

