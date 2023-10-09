Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 09/10/2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 2 October 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023
I. Summary presentation
| Name of issuer
| Identity code of issuer
| Transaction date
| Identity code of financial instrument
| Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
| Market
| BOUYGUES SA
| 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
| 2 october 2023
| FR0000120503
| 58,265
| 33.0025
| XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 9 october 2023
Attachments Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 9 october 2023...
MENAFN09102023004107003653ID1107215059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.