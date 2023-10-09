Bouygues: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 09/10/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 2 October 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 2 october 2023 FR0000120503 58,265 33.0025 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 9 october 2023



