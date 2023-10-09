Medical Membrane Market Size Expected To Achieve Impressive 10.1% CAGR Growth By 2030 As Per Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A medical membrane is a synthetic membrane used for separation in the medical field or the laboratory. Since the middle of the twentieth century, medical membranes have been utilized in large-scale and small-scale manufacturing processes with great success.“Europe will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR 9.67%,” stated by Seema, Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Get Free Sample Report PDF @

Key Drivers

Significant applications for medical membranes include drug delivery, diagnostic devices, tissue regeneration, bioseparation, and synthetic organs. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is increasing the demand for innovative treatment options, which is expected to propel the growth of the medical membrane market. In addition, the need for medical membranes is gaining momentum due to the increased availability of advanced diagnostic facilities and the alarming increase in chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Approximately 15% of adults in the United States have chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CKD). Countries with the highest demand for renal replacement therapy include the United States, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Italy. This innovation increases the need for medical membranes. Thus, the rise in demand for artificial organs containing membranes significantly contributes to the expansion of the global market for medical membranes.

Growth Opportunities

In emerging economies, the demand for medical membranes is driven by the need for ultra-pure water for pharmaceutical manufacturing and hemodialysis. Pharmaceutical and dialysis treatment companies have enormous business opportunities in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and other developing nations. This is because the prevalence of end-stage renal disease is rising rapidly in these nations, thereby increasing the demand for dialysis products and services.

Regional Insights

Europe will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 9.67%. The significant market share of the region can be attributed to the aging of the population and the increase in the number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is anticipated to contribute to the region's accelerating development. The largest membrane water and wastewater treatment market in Europe was in Germany. In addition, the protection of the environment and human health are of the utmost importance in Germany, which significantly contributes to the growth of the medical membrane market.

North America Medical Membrane Market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The region's countries invest heavily in pharmaceutical research and development, resulting in high healthcare costs. Due to these activities, many organizations are motivated to work internationally in this sector. As pharmaceutical research requires membrane chromatography, demand for these filtration technologies is high in North America. Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals in North America and increasing research and development spending by biopharmaceutical companies are responsible for the region's substantial market share.

Increased application of membrane filtration at various stages of drug production and development, ranging from production scale development to laboratory study, including drug production, virus disposal, laboratory-scale drug testing detection, sample preparation, protein separation, and cell culture, is expected to contribute to the growth of the North American medical membrane market.

Key Highlights



The global medical membrane market size is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach USD 7,096 million during the forecast period.

Based on material, the polysulfone (PSU) & polyether sulfone (PESU) segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 9.52%.

Based on technology, the nanofiltration technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Based on application, the pharmaceutical filtration segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Competitive Players in the Market

Amniox MedicalAsahi KaseiDanaher CorporationHangzhou Cobetter Filtration EquipmentKoch Membrane SystemsMerck GroupMann+HummelSartorius AGW. L. Gore & Associates3M Company

Market News



In 2022, Asahi Kasei acquired Bionova Scientific LLC.

In 2022Asahi Kasei launched a low-latency solution with Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC) technology as part of the license agreement with Silentium. In 2022, Asahi Kasei announced the next-generation concept car AKXY2ä.

Global Medical Membrane Market: Segmentation

By Material



Acrylics

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Others

By Technology



Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Dialysis

Gas Filtration Others

By Application



Pharmaceutical Filtration

IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Bio-artificial Processes

Drug Delivery

Hemodialysis Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter





Tags Medical Membrane Market Size Membrane technology artificial organs bio-separation healthcare