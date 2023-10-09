Global Phytosterols Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phytosterols Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Phytosterols Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Phytosterols market to reach $1.49 billion by 2027, with a 10.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's Phytosterols Global Market Report 2023 ."

"Phytosterols market grows due to rising cardiovascular disease prevalence. Europe leads. Key players: Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Wilmar International, Bunge, Unilever, Sigma-Aldrich, Ashland Global Holdings, Evonik Industries, ProBiotix Health, Raisio, Les Dérives Résiniques Et Terpéniques (DRT), Avanti Polar Lipids."

Phytosterols Market Segments

.By Type: Beta-Sitosterols, Campesterols, Stigmasterols, Other Types

.By Source: Vegetable Oils, Nuts and Seeds, Whole Grains, Other Sources

.By Form: Dry, Liquid

.By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

.By Geography: The global phytosterols market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phytosterols refer to bioactive substances that naturally occur in plants and have a chemical structure resembling that of cholesterol. Phytosterols compete with dietary cholesterol for intestinal absorption, resulting in lower blood cholesterol levels. It aids in controlling blood cholesterol levels, lowering the chance of heart disease, a heart attack, or a stroke.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Phytosterols Market Trends And Strategies

4. Phytosterols Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Phytosterols Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

