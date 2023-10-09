European Study Finds SAN-AIR Products Used For Killing Mould Are Safe To Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN-AIR Products have been found to be safe for human contact.

Summary and Conclusion of the Groupe ICARE Study of SAN-AIR products.

The Final Report from the Groupe ICARE study of SAN-AIR products.

A French study by a French company called Groupe ICARE, found that for SAN-AIR products - 'No signal, word or hazard statement is required.'

- Daniel MassaioliSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A French study has found an Australian-developed product called SAN-AIR which is used to eradicate and deter mould, is safe for human contact. The French company – Groupe ICARE – conducted the study and found that SAN-AIR products do not have to be classified as a 'skin sensitizer' and that: 'No signal, word or hazard statement is required.'Groupe ICARE carried out the study as part of a process to check if the SAN-AIR product is safe to sell in Europe. This outcome was gratifying news for the Australian man who has designed and developed SAN-AIR products – Daniel Massaioli. Mr Massaioli says he's been aware of the inherent dangers of mould for many years because of his work in the product development area.He adds: "My foremost aim behind launching SAN-AIR was to design products which are SAFE. As a scientist, I wanted to solve problems with natural solutions, not the toxic solutions that were around then and now.”The reason Mr Massaioli knew there was a need for products like SAN-AIR was because he worked in the area of product development for many years. He has a double major in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of New South Wales and he worked as a Research and Development Officer at Union Carbide in Sydney initially.Later, he ran a pharmaceutical company for 22 years and his work included product research and development. All of this experience in his work life meant that Mr Massaioli was passionate about developing a new product which would help people eradicate and deter mould but still be safe for people to use. So much so that 10 years ago, he went out on his own and launched the company SAN-AIR and its range of products.So, he succeeded in developing SAN-AIR oil - a product which is made from a blend of organic derivatives, sourced as pure distillates from specific plants. This formulation is effective in eliminating the air borne micro-organisms which cause mould to grow. Because the product contains only natural ingredients, it's safe for humans to use – and this is what the Groupe ICARE study concluded.The findings of the Groupe ICARE study found SAN-AIR oil was extremely safe for human contact. You can read the full conclusion of the study below:The results obtained under these experimental conditions, enable to conclude that the test item SAN-AIR V3R Gel does not have to be classified as a skin sensitizer, in accordance with the Regulation EC No. 1272/2008 on classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. No signal, word or hazard statement is required.The study also noted these facts about the SAN-AIR product:* No mortality was noted in the test and control animals during the test.* No signs of systemic toxicity were noted in the test animals treated at 75%, 50%, 25% and control animals during the test.* No increase in ear thickness and in ear weight was noted in animals treated at 75%, 50%, 25% respectively.* Therefore, the test item has to be considered as not excessively irritant at these concentrates.Many people still use products like bleach to eradicate mould – how safe is bleach?There has always been a range of products aimed at cleaning and eradicating mould and one of the most common of these is bleach. Daniel says products like bleach have been developed at a time when there wasn't much checking carried out about what is actually safe to use in the home and office on a regular basis.“These industrial products have been created for past 20 years but they're not inert enough to avoid harmful metabolising in the human GI tract,” says Mr Massaioli.“Other products were the same - for example, early hair colours, oven cleaners and aerosols all contained mercaptan and weren't safe for people to use.”“The early products for air purification were mercaptan containing sterilants, UV lights, Ozone and Glutaraldehydes (bis) – all of these were very unsafe for humans to use,” he adds.We asked Mr Massaioli how he assesses the safety of a cleaning product and he explains he looks at the Safety Data Sheet (SDS) for each product:“What does a Safety Data Sheet tell you? It only needs to list dangerous ingredients and their quantity range. But to get the full picture, you need to list the maximum exposure limits over time.”Because he has worked with a wide range of cleaning products for over 20 years, Mr Massaioli understands how the chemicals in these products affect human cells. He points out we've been using many of these common cleaning products for years but they are highly toxic and have a serious effect on human beings.Since the launch of his company, SAN-AIR, these much safer products have been increasing in sales as the awareness of the importance of inhibiting mould growth in the home and the workplace has grown. During La Nina, there was even more rain and this raised humidity levels even further, causing a large number of people living on the Eastern seaboard of Australia to experience flooding events and ideal conditions for mould growth.This increase in mould growth led to much more awareness of the negative effect mould has on people's health, so all of these factors have led to a strong demand for a safe product like SAN-AIR, which is still capable of eradicating and deterring mould. As a result, many people have found the SAN-AIR products and are now regularly using them to clean their homes and workplaces of mould – and deter future mould growth at the same time.For more information about the range of SAN-AIR products, visit here .For more information about the Groupe ICARE study, look at the Summary and Conclusion of the Study in the photo in this story.

