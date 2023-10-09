Sync.MD And Clemson Rural Health Collaboration Will Improve Health Information Exchange For Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teaming up to improve healthcare access.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, U.S.A., October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Sync announced a collaboration with Clemson Rural Health. Sync will provide a secure digital platform improving the secure transport of health records between Clemson Rural Health clinics and patients in South Carolina's rural communities. The Sync Platform will improve records transfers and overall patient care by collecting and sharing information in a secure, HIPAA compliant process.“At Clemson Rural Health, we are focused on transforming health outcomes in rural and underserved communities. It is impossible to accomplish this colossal task without access to innovative health care technologies. I believe that adding the Sync platform to our arsenal of resources will improve our ability to engage with patients as partners in their health care and improve clinical outcomes,” said Ron Gimble, PhD, Professor and Director, Clemson Rural Health.“Sync is patient-centric. We are committed to reducing disparities and ensuring that all patients, especially those in rural communities, have seamless and timely access to their health information. Turning patients into true custodians of their health information is one way to increase efficiency in delivering care to our most vulnerable communities. We look forward to improving care by addressing the current gaps in data exchange for Clemson Rural Health with our unique technology.” said Sync CEO Eugene Luskin.About Clemson University Rural Health Program:Clemson Rural Health is a part of the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, a 21st-century land-grant college joining together a unique combination of schools and departments: Communication, Nursing, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, Political Science, Psychology, Public Health Sciences and Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice. These areas have distinctive characteristics and missions – all joined together by a common thread of service to people and communities. For more information, visit ClemsonRuralHealth.Background on SYNC:VYRTYTM Corporation, doing business as Sync®, was founded in 2016 to provide patients with superior mobile technology to collect, store, and share their personal health information. Started through a unique partnership between technology leaders and dedicated healthcare providers, Sync® set out to ease the communication burden between disparate electronic medical record systems through patented, innovative technologies that place the patient at the center of their information exchange. Today, the company has expanded their technological capabilities beyond the healthcare industry by adding identity verification, e-signatures, e-forms, and B2C and B2B secure document storage and exchange.

