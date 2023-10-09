IPXO Launches A Platform To Uncover Forgotten Or Hidden IP Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What began as a pioneering mission to establish a comprehensive platform focused on IP addresses, has evolved into a journey marked by continuous change and evolution.

The Discovery phase is the initial step in a three-phase process, which also includes the Analysis and Management phases, collectively leading to the development of Next-Gen IP address management.

The Discovery phase serves as a game-changer by enabling enterprises to efficiently identify and catalog all their IP assets within single centralized database.

- Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXOLONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, IPXO, the leading Internet Protocol (IP) address Marketplace, announces the launch of its groundbreaking platform designed to uncover forgotten and hidden IP addresses, a challenge many companies are unaware of. The platform's inaugural phase, known as "Discovery," marks a significant milestone on the journey toward an innovative Next-Generation IP Address Management (IPAM) solution.The Discovery phase is a game-changer, empowering enterprises to efficiently identify and catalog their IP assets within a centralized repository. Leveraging various identifiers such as AS numbers, subnets, ORGs, and more, IPXO's proprietary algorithms excel at revealing hidden IP resources, even those often overlooked or left unused.The enriched IP data provides complete visibility into all public IP resources associated with an organization. It also lays the foundation for the upcoming Analyze phase, which will scrutinize the aggregated data to identify any potential discrepancies that need to be rectified."In today's complex landscape, DIY methods, legacy databases, or Excel spreadsheets can no longer offer the integrated visibility and control that enterprises need over their entire IP estates," explains Vaidotas Januska, CTO of IPXO. "Our platform integrates advanced features and near real-time intelligence to provide CIOs and IT executives with centralized oversight and automation capabilities."UNCOVERING HIDDEN ASSETS, MAXIMIZING CURRENT RESOURCESThe IPv4 address space has become a scarce commodity, with most addresses already allocated. However, studies estimate that over 30% of assigned IPv4 addresses remain dormant and unused across enterprises. Additionally, the management of actively announced IPv4 space can often be intricate and less transparent, contributing to address allocation challenges.The Discovery phase aims to help companies uncover these hidden assets and alleviate the challenges of IPv4 management. By identifying unused IP resources, organizations can maximize the utilization of current IP investments rather than over-purchasing additional addresses.“Many enterprises are unaware of the unused IP assets already available within their existing networks and infrastructure,” says Januska.“With Discovery, we're bringing those forgotten resources back into the fold, saving costs without the need to lease or purchase extra IPv4 addresses.”COMPREHENSIVE DATA ENRICHMENT ACROSS ALL IP FACETSTraditionally, IP address management has been fragmented, with limited visibility into IP resources and wider data that glue it all together. Discovery consolidates and enriches data from disparate sources into one platform.“We gather critical details like ownership records, geolocation, routing pathway info, reputation data, and more during the Discovery phase,” explains Januska.“This provides the single source of truth about all IP resources that the upcoming Analyze phase relies on to identify and fix inconsistencies.”IPXO's data enrichment draws from over 15 distinct geolocation databases and standards organizations. This includes:. RIR Range Allocation: This involves the distribution of disaggregated subnets among Regional Internet Registries (RIRs), providing insights into IP address allocation. Geolocation Management: Offers geographical information about subnets, aiding in network optimization and geographical analysis. Routing Information: Provides the count of identified routes from WHOIS and RADb, aiding in monitoring and optimizing routing data availability and network stability. DNS: Discloses the number of detected reverse DNS (rDNS) zones, crucial for DNS configuration correctness. RPKI Management: Presents critical RPKI metrics, such as the count of Issued ROAs and detected ROA suggestions, essential for routing security. And other featuresThe compiled enriched data provides the complete contextual picture of an organization's IP footprint. IT teams gain deep visibility that simply wasn't possible previously when relying on manual methods.ADDRESSING THE FULL SPECTRUM OF IPAM CHALLENGESThe launch of Discovery is a significant milestone in IPXO's mission to provide comprehensive IPAM solutions that address the diverse challenges enterprises face today. This expansion beyond IPv4 monetization and leasing reflects the need for robust tools capable of addressing a wide range of issues, from legacy IPv4 scarcity to contemporary challenges like IPv6 adoption, 5G integration, and multi-cloud management.“Unlike conventional DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) solutions, we're not merely positioning ourselves as another one of these. Instead, our vision extends beyond traditional norms, aiming to reshape how companies approach IP address management through standardized best practices, ultimately ushering in an era of resource optimization and efficiency”, explains CEO Vincentas Grinius.IPXO's evolution into a comprehensive IPAM provider aims to meet these needs across the full spectrum, whereas integrated monitoring identifies issues to ensure infrastructure adheres to security best practices like MANRS.According to Grinius, this broad set of capabilities is essential in today's landscape.“The days of piecemeal solutions are over. Companies need integrated platforms that bring it all together. IPXO is committed to delivering that unified IPAM experience.”THE ROAD AHEAD: NEXT-GEN IPAMThe launch of the Discovery phase highlights IPXO's continued push toward a new era of next-generation IPAM delivered through its unified SaaS platform.“Discovery is just the beginning of the robust capabilities we'll be rolling out,” assures the CTO.“We will soon move into native integrations with external databases, advanced automation tools, and continued enhancements to our IP data monitoring and analytics.”These upcoming releases will further consolidate IPXO's position as an innovator and leader in the competitive IPAM vendor space. As CEO Grinius summarizes:“Our mission is clear – provide the most sophisticated and intuitive tools that enterprises need to maximize IP utilization, efficiency, and infrastructure resilience. The launch of Discovery brings us one step closer toward realizing that vision.”The Discovery phase Beta is currently open to select users, with general availability planned in three months. To learn more or reserve a place in the Beta testing waiting list, click here .ABOUT IPXOIPXO provides leading IP address management solutions to help enterprises optimize IP resources, reduce costs, automate network changes, and enhance infrastructure resilience. For more information, visit .

