Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 9.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 9.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date9.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount2,800SharesAverage price/ share20,1464EURTotal cost56,409 Company now holds a total of 120 886 shares including the shares repurchased on 9.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
