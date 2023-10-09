QIAGEN N.V. To Release Results For Q3 2023 And Hold Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venlo, the Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the third quarter 2023.

Press release date / time: Monday, October 30, shortly after 21:05 Frankfurt time / 20:05 London time / 16:05 New York time . (For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, our Press release will be published one hour earlier than usual.)

Conference call date / time: Tuesday, October 31, at 14:00 Frankfurt time / 13:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

(For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, our conference call will be held one hour earlier than usual.)

Three options for joining the conference call

Click here:

Service available 15 minutes before call start

U.S.: +1 646 828 8193

UK: +44 (0)330 165 3656

GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2491

Conference ID: 4759185

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Click here:

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:



Contact:

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to

Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing

the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from

blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable

insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN

provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics

(human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at .

