Great Plains Communications Rolls Out New Next Generation Packet Networking

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, is deploying new packet network technology in more than 100+ Nebraska markets. Major metro markets include Omaha, Blair, Gretna, Ralston, Papillion, La Vista, Kearney, McCook and Broken Bow, with plans for full network rollout completion in late 2024.

“Great Plains Communications is committed to continually investing in the technical foundation of our network,” said Tony Thakur, CTO of Great Plains Communications.“Next gen packet networking allows us to meet the increasing needs of our customers with reliable, fast connectivity, and optimize the overall customer experience. These types of forward-thinking improvements also position our network and our customers for future success as technology advancement and bandwidth demand continues to evolve.”

The latest technology deployment will support high bandwidth delivery up to 100 Gbps next generation packet services to enterprises, towers, wholesale customers and hyperscalers, while supporting higher bandwidth capability to residential users. GPC's reliable packet technology is based on segment routing providing optimum network performance and flexibility with operational simplicity, reduced downtime and fast reroute support.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company's 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit .

