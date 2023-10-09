Swaza Inc. Enters Into A Partnership With BARDA's Drive Program To Revolutionize Treatment For ARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Swaza Inc., a biotechnology company building a novel nanotechnology oxygen therapeutics platform, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority's (BARDA) Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) program to develop a groundbreaking treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a serious medical condition that can be caused by infections, exposure to toxic radiation or chemicals, smoke inhalation, lung injury, or trauma. Swaza's innovative oxygen delivery therapeutic, SWAZA-1, is a new alternative to current ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) methods. The company's goal is to prevent or reduce escalation to invasive treatments in the ICU and improve outcomes for ARDS patients.



“We are thrilled about partnering with BARDA's DRIVe program to develop new solutions for respiratory distress,” said Niki Santo, the CEO of Swaza Inc.“Our team at Swaza is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients through innovative therapies, and this partnership signifies a significant step forward in our vision to create a truly scalable solution for a global problem.”



SWAZA-1 is a novel liquid nanoparticle oxygen-carrying technology that delivers oxygen and enables gas exchange of both carbon dioxide and oxygen at the lung surface. Unlike current treatment methods, SWAZA-1 is noninvasive, simple to administer, and low-cost. The novel technology can be easily administered via nebulization, allowing for early intervention. This will reduce the healthcare burden of ARDS by offering a simplified approach with low risk, providing a cost-efficient alternative.



The partnership with BARDA's DRIVe program is a significant milestone in Swaza Inc.'s mission to address the huge unmet need of critical low blood oxygen and transform the standard of care for patients suffering from ARDS.



About Swaza Inc.: Swaza Inc. is building an innovative nanotechnology platform for oxygen delivery. With a team of experts dedicated to advancing treatments for ARDS, Swaza Inc. strives to improve patient outcomes and reduce the healthcare burden of this severe respiratory condition.



This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00029.



