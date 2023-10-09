PACE Aerospace & IT And Nexteon Technologies To Provide FPO-SR Real-Time Optimization For Jetblue Fleets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FPO-SR combines PACE's Flight Profile Optimizer (FPO) with Nexteon's SmartRoutes to provide 4D real-time flight optimization & situational awareness enhancement

- Frank Opel, Director of the Flight Operations business unit at PACEBERLIN, GERMANY, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PACE Aerospace and Information Technology GmbH (PACE), a subsidiary of TXT e-Solutions Spa (STAR:TXT:MI), and Nexteon Technologies Inc. (Nexteon) have been selected by JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU) to deploy their flight optimization solution - Flight Profile Optimizer with SmartRoutes (FPO-SR ) - directly to the pilots on its entire fleet of aircraft, including the A320 family, A220 and E190 aircraft over the coming weeks and months.FPO-SR optimizes the vertical and lateral profiles of each flight in real time, taking into account weather, traffic, and the availability of airspace. FPO-SR's cloud-based calculations combine the power of PACE's advanced and validated first principles performance engine, which uses the most accurate aircraft-specific data from OEMs, with Nexteon's innovative SmartRoutesTM, which leverages powerful data mining technologies and multiple decades of development, real-world adaptation and testing. FPO-SR's continuous holistic optimization enables JetBlue to benefit from fuel burn savings and reduction in the environmental impact of the emissions. FPO-SR can be customized and configured for each specific airline's operations and can support Collaborative Decision Making (CDM) between the cockpit crew and their dispatcher to ensure coordination between ground operations and the flight deck.“JetBlue selected PACE/Nexteon's FPO-SR after an extensive review process,” said Captain Chuck Cook, Director Communications, Navigation, Surveillance, and Technical Programs at JetBlue.“Our trials have shown that real-time inflight 4D optimization will allow JetBlue to further optimize our fleet and reduce our environmental footprint” he added.Frank Opel, Director of the Flight Operations business unit at PACE, said,“We and Nexteon are excited to build on our partnership and are proud to welcome JetBlue as part of our continuously growing customer base. We are thankful for JetBlue's trust and outstanding collaboration which we have experienced already and are looking forward to bringing our tool to the next level with JetBlue.”Dr. Jill Wittels, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon, added“I am confident that the enhanced situational awareness from the combined PACE/Nexteon solution will deliver immediate and quantifiable benefits to our customers. Nexteon is committed to developing advanced aviation solutions such as SmartRoutes that help airlines reduce costs and contribute to their net zero initiatives.”About Nexteon TechnologiesNexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SmartRoutesTM dynamic route optimization and SecureTrackTM surveillance solutions enable more efficient, greener, and more secure global aviation for commercial and general aviation fleets, ANSPs, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit .About PACE Aerospace & ITPACE, a TXT e-solutions company, has been a leader for more than 25 years in the provision of innovative software solutions for the aviation industry. Its customer base includes major OEMs and Operators worldwide. Pacelab's FPO is currently deployed at many of the biggest airline groups in Europe and US. The latest evolution FPO-SR – a joint PACE/Nexteon product – is the most advanced real-time in-flight optimization solution in the market. Every hour around the globe thousands of kilograms of fuel and of CO2 emissions are saved by pilots optimizing their flights using PACE products. For more information, visit .

Pacelab FPO and FPO-SR