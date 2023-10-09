(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HomeWAV Earns September 2023 Great Place To Work CertificationTM

St. Louis-based inmate communications company receives certification for third consecutive year

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HomeWAV. This year, 83% of employees at HomeWAV say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HomeWAV stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a CertifiedTM great workplace. Additionally, employees at CertifiedTM workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion."This award is a reflection of our commitment to building a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported,” says HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar.“We are grateful for our employees' hard work and dedication, and we are committed to continuing to foster a culture where everyone can thrive."WE'RE HIRING!Looking to grow a career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at:About HomeWAVFounded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at and on LinkedIn and Facebook.About Great Place To Work CertificationTMGreat Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To Work®As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.###

