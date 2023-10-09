Asure Introduces Comprehensive 401(K) Solutions Tailored For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive 401(k) solutions, specifically designed to empower small businesses and their employees' financial futures. This strategic move not only enhances Asure's benefits package but also solidifies its commitment to fostering financial well-being for its clients.



Key Highlights of Asure's 401(k) Solutions:

: Offering a 401(k) plan makes businesses more competitive, aiding in talent acquisition and retention.: Both businesses and their employees can reap tax benefits related to 401(k) contributions.: Asure offers tailored 401(k) options that fit individual company needs and budgets.: The 401(k) plan integrates effortlessly with Asure's existing payroll system, simplifying administration.: Asure's deep expertise ensures businesses navigate complex regulations and remain fully compliant.

"At Asure, we see offering a 401(k) plan as more than just a benefit. It's a commitment to our clients' financial well-being and a strategic move for their businesses,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.“With our expert guidance, seamless integration, and continuous support, implementing a 401(k) has never been more advantageous."

Furthermore, with the recent passing of the Secure Act 2.0, eligible small businesses can now claim up to 100% of the start-up administration expenses. Asure is dedicated to assisting businesses in leveraging these tax credits, making the 401(k) offering even more affordable.

Why Asure Stands Out:



Seamless Integration : Asure's 401(k) solutions integrate smoothly with existing payroll systems.

Expert Guidance : Businesses benefit from personalized consultation and support, ensuring alignment with their objectives.

Customized Solutions : Asure offers a range of investment options, allowing businesses to match their company culture and needs. Compliance Assurance : Asure's expert team manages all legal and regulatory aspects of the 401(k) plan.

Asure invites all businesses to explore how a 401(k) plan can elevate their offerings and secure a brighter financial future for their employees.

To learn more about Asure's HCM software solutions, please visit .

About Asure Software:

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, 401(k) plans, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made in this news release that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Asure Software's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. Asure Software undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Asure Investor Relations

617-335-5058







