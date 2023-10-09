AI Chipsets Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 132.58 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 25.61%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The AI Chipsets market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.61% to reach US$132.584 billion in 2028 from US$26.872 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI Chipsets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.61% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$132.584 billion by 2028.The use of social media and e-commerce is growing, which significantly increases the volume of data. The need for high-speed processors has expanded in response to the rapid development in data volume, which is favorably affecting market expansion. The chipset responds to the demand for quicker processing caused by machine learning that is activated. The need for computer vision and machine learning tools is what is motivating the big tech companies to spend on the development of high-speed CPUs. The market for artificial intelligence chips has also expanded as smartphone and smart device usage has increased.Artificial intelligence chip sets are customized processors made to carry out particular machine learning and AI-related activities. The chips are intended to maximize abilities including natural language processing, autonomous decision-making, and audio and picture recognition. These chips are fast and efficient as they have an integration of several tiny transistors. Small transistor integration makes it possible for devices to operate more efficiently and more quickly than those employing bigger transistors. In recent years, artificial intelligence has been the most widely used technology, and it is projected that it will be a promising technology for emerging smart products. It is increasingly being used in many facets of society and the economy. It has been widely used in a variety of industries, including banking, education, healthcare, logistics, and transportation since it makes it easier for services and products to be intelligent. The physical foundation for constructing applications with AI is provided by chipsets, making them a crucial component to use when creating AI apps.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, NXP Semiconductors introduced the i.MX 95 family in January 2023 as the newest iteration of their i.MX 9 series of applications processors. The new i.MX 95 series combines powerful CPUs, realistic 3D graphics driven by Arm MaliTM, a cutting-edge new NXP machine learning accelerator, and quick data processing. Advanced applications in the automotive, industrial, networking, communication, advanced human-machine interface (HMI), and other fields are made possible by this technology.Access sample report or view details:Based on components, the global AI chipset market is divided into GPU (graphic processing unit) , FPGA (field-programmable gate array), ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), and others. The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is anticipated to have the highest market share for artificial intelligence chipsets over the anticipated time frame. The segment's growth is projected to be fueled by the increasing use of GPUs in edge devices, sophisticated 3D gaming, AR/VR, virtual assistance, and other areas.By end-user, the global AI chipset market is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, automation, healthcare, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics sector captured the market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Sales of smartphones and laptops in the consumer electronics industry are expected to increase, which will have an impact on the demand for AI chipsets. Furthermore, AI-based smart home devices and appliances are becoming common in homes throughout emerging nations. Strong R&D efforts in the consumer electronics sector and the launch of small AI chipsets will promote market expansion.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow significantly. Healthcare, banking, manufacturing, retail, and transportation are just a few of the industries in Asia Pacific that are undergoing a rapid digital transformation. The adoption of AI technologies is being accelerated by this change, which is raising the need for AI chipsets to power AI services and applications. Moreover, a thriving AI startup ecosystem exists in Asia Pacific, where up-and-coming businesses are concentrating on creating technology and applications for AI. Since they need to fuel their AI advances with high-performance and low-consumption hardware, these companies are the ones driving the market for AI chipsets. Furthermore, several sectors in Asia Pacific are progressively implementing AI technology to boost operational effectiveness, enhance consumer experiences, and spur innovation. These sectors include healthcare, banking, automotive, retail, and agriculture. The market is growing because AI (chipsets) is essential for driving AI applications in various sectors.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global AI chipset market that have been covered include Xilinx Inc. (AMD Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and Samsung Semiconductor among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the global AI chipset market on the following basis:.BY COMPONENToGPU (Graphic Processing Unit)oFGPA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)oASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)oOthers.BY END-USER INDUSTRYoAutomotivesoConsumer ElectronicsoAutomationoHealthcareoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Xilinx Inc (AMD Inc..Graphcore Ltd..Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd..IBM Corporation.Intel Corporation.NVIDIA Corporation.Micron Technology Inc..Samsung SemiconductorExplore More Reports:.Global NFC Chips Market:.Chipless RFID market:.Multimedia Chipset Market:

