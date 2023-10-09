(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Announcing the Most Affordable Dental Checkup and Exam Package at $249

DUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Royal East Dental, Dundas, a trusted name in dental care is delighted to introduce the most affordable yet quality dental care at its best price of just $249.Our latest offering consists of providing quality dental care i.e. accessible to the entire Dundas community, ensuring that everyone can afford optimum oral hygiene without breaking the bank.Our staff at Royal East Dental understands the importance of optimum oral health care including routine follow-ups, regular check-ups, and cleanings . Thus helps in preventing the progression of potential dental issues. However, the issue that has been recognized is that the higher cost of dental treatment can be a barrier to receiving essential dental care at Dundas.That's why are thrilled to announce the affordable 5-star rated budget-friendly dental package.The whole range of dental care and cosmetology services provided by the dentists at Dundas Dental Clinic are of the best quality. With the help of the latest available technology and experienced employees, various specialized treatments are performed with exceptional outcomes.Royal East Dental, successfully treats various complicated situations efficiently with cost-effective solutions. This helps in maintaining our“value” high enough to serve our patients around the clock. The dedication, care, and excellence of the services provided by Royal East Dental, make us the best among all the dental care service providers.Moreover, its top-notch infrastructure and reasonable prices, help us to become the best-rated dentist in Dundas.Below are some of the mentioned facilities that our patient can avail of under the dental check-up and exam package at the cost of $249.3-D dental scan: 3D digital dental solutions obtain minute 3D data from our patient's oral cavity. This wireless intraoral scanner reduces secondary contamination and overcomes the constraints of manual impression-taking techniques. Thus enhancing the whole treatment experience.X-rays: At Royal East Dental, our state-of-the-art digital imaging techniques are used to get a detailed view of a patient's teeth, jaw, and surrounding structures, helping us to identify the problem at its initial stage.Cleaning: Our skilled group of dentists will perform a deep cleaning that removes plaque and tartar buildup, leaving all the teeth cleaned and polished.Electric Toothbrush: Along with a comprehensive check-up, our offering includes an electric toothbrush within the package worth $249.Everyone deserves to get access to the optimum oral health care and our $249 package is designed to make it a reality. Moreover, they also offer senior citizen and student discounts over our dental care plans. Dr. Bajaj added,“We do take care of your entertainment while you wait for your turn. That's why we have kept Netflix services in our office so that your dental anxiety gets relieved and you won't get bored easily”.Not able to find proper dental treatment? No problem. Our insurance coverage will help to provide affordable dental care in Dundas. So that our patients can prioritize their dental health without worrying about the budget out of pocket.Dr. Inkesh Bajaj , our lead dentist, commented,“We are excited to offer this affordable dental check-up package for our community. We understand that prevention is the key to maintaining a healthy smile and want to ensure cost should not be the barrier to achieving quality dental treatment and care.” A timely diagnosis and intervention can save one's dental expenses going uprise.To rediscover the youthful smile, and schedule an appointment for our Most Affordable Dental Check-up and Exam Package, please call at 289-769-0776 or visit our websiteDon't miss this opportunity to achieve optimum oral hygiene. Now taking care of oral health without being heavy on the pocket is possible with this affordable Dental Checkup and Exam Package Plan.About Royal East Dental, Dundas:Royal East Dental, Dundas provides a full array of dental care treatments and services. Our services include comprehensive dental exams and cleanings along with complex dental procedures including wisdom teeth extraction, teeth alignment, and many more. Our skilled and experienced team of doctors has immense knowledge of clinical dentistry and is compassionate towards advanced training in patient management. Now get unparalleled dental care and solutions as per necessity.

