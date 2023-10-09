Dynamicweb To Sponsor And Present At Dynamics Community Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Attendees are invited to visit DynamicWeb at Booth #1621.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Community Summit is an annual conference where Microsoft Dynamics customers and partners can share solutions and the latest innovations in business applications. It also showcases a month's worth of Microsoft applications training and education delivered in just 5-days by expert users, Microsoft leaders, MVPs, and partners! . Leading eCommerce solutions provider DynamicWeb is honored to have the opportunity to sponsor and present at the conference on October 15-20, 2023, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.DynamicWeb will share its latest updates and new features for its eCommerce Suite with pre-built, seamless integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions. At Booth #1621, attendees can find DynamicWeb offering hands-on demo experiences. Booth visitors can even play the“I've Got This” contest, where Microsoft Dynamics customers can experience how easy it is to update and manage their online storefront with DynamicWeb while playing to win two grand prizes, including Apple Airpods or a Bose Bluetooth speaker.DynamicWeb is also thrilled to share they will be offering two speaking sessions:5 Ways To Use Data in D365 CE/CRM and PowerApps for Marketing- Wednesday, October 18th | 9:45-10:45 am- Charlotte CC - Room E218- Sarah Lyons - DynamicWeb, Monica Hoyer - emfluenceBest Practices for Building Your eCommerce Function in Business Central- Wednesday, October 18th | 2:30-4:00 pm- Charlotte CC - Room E216D- Sarah Lyons - DynamicWeb, Khaled Nassra - ConsultantCurrent Trends and Strategies in Customer Self-Service Portals with D365 & Business Central- Friday, October 20th | 9:45 - 10:45 am- Charlotte CC - Room E219BC- Ryan Meade - DynamicWeb, Tammy Radecke - Western ComputerRegistration is still open, and many are welcome to attend, including accounting and finance professionals, operations and management, IT management and administration, citizen developers, and much more.About the Company:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Marketing tools. Our unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue and grow their brands.

