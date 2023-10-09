Heroes Meet Knights! Santa Clara Championship Parade: Tai Ji Men Is The Final Highlight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hakka Buma Formation of Tai Ji Men was a favorite among the audience.

- Kevin Park, Vice Mayor of the City of Santa ClaraCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 7, 2023, the 54th Santa Clara Parade of Champions (SCPOC) featured Tai Ji Men. The parade's grand finale showcased an ancient menpei (School) of heroes and heroines, uniting with Santa Clara's dedicated heroes in service to the American people, adding deeper meaning to the event.SCPOC invited Tai Ji Men, the International Goodwill Ambassadors for Peace, to perform in the parade this year. Dr. Hong Tao Tze, the Zhang-men-ren (grandmaster) of Tai Ji Men, waved his hand to the audience on the lead car, followed by a variety of gods and divine animals giving blessings to the audience.The 2023 SCPOC, with nearly 100 participating groups, is an annual autumnal celebration in Silicon Valley's Bay Area, tracing its origins back to the 1945 event dedicated to welcoming home American heroes of World War II. The star of this year's occasion was the procession guided by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, featuring distinguished guests like synchronized swimming head coaches Chris Carver and Rudy Vera. However, the main spectacle was Tai Ji Men, recently igniting a martial arts frenzy in San Jose and honored as International Ambassadors of Goodwill and Peace.The parade not only commemorated the heroes of World War II but also showed cultural diversity, such as Portuguese culture, Latin dance, Mexican dance, Japanese martial arts and other teams, all of which won enthusiastic applause; and the largest and most colorful team, Tai Ji Men, with Master in the leading sports car to wave hello to the welcoming of the people on the aisle, followed by the divine dragon, the purple phoenix, the Heavenly Officials bestowed blessings, the dancing sword heroines, the knights with a fan, and also the hilarious and amusing Puma parade. It was like a lively carnival. The beloved dragon soared through the sky and earth to bestow blessings on people, while the elegant purple phoenix spread its wings to convey compassion, warmth and kindness, all of which were once-in-a-century cultural performances.A number of international VIPs also attended the event, including Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Teburoro Tito, former President of Kiribati and Ambassador to the UN, 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abdessatar Ben Moussa and Imam Arif Huskic, Founder and President of the Common Word Coalition, an interfaith organization, among others.Teburoro Tito, former President of Kiribati and Ambassador to the UN, praised: "This is awesome. It was incredibly beautiful and wonderful. Arif Huskic said that this was definitely the first time in his life that he had ever seen such a beautiful and well-organized parade, and that he especially appreciated the Tai Ji Men Dragon Forms of the last group, and that he even hoped to be one of them someday.Kevin Park, Vice Mayor of the City of Santa Clara, who has visited Tai Ji Men's Cupertino Academy on several occasions, was interviewed and said he was very thankful and excited that Tai Ji Men's new academy was about to open in Santa Clara and that Tai Ji Men took part in the parade. He wishes everyone could have an organization like Tai Ji Men, which he knows is what he has been looking for, always sharing peace, energy and love.Stefania Cerruti, an independent public relations and communications professional from Italy, was thrilled to say that Tai Ji Men has put a great deal of heart and soul into this place, and that it is the best way to get the message out to all people and the world. She believes that it is important to work for the well-being of the world with all our heart, and she is very grateful to Tai Ji Men and Dr. Hong for doing so much for world peace.According to Tai Ji Men, Santa Clara is a world-renowned technology city, and balancing technological development with mindfulness is crucial to the future of the world. Therefore, the master has chosen Santa Clara in Northern California and Pasadena in Southern California to set up academies, and will hold grand opening ceremonies on 10/8 (Sun) and 10/14 (Sat), and two wonderful cultural feasts on 10/15 (Sun), "Back to the Origin" and "Cultural Gems: Love & Prayers for the World", in the hope of helping many people to gain health and wisdom, and to change their lives.★Grand Opening in Pasadena:Time: October 14th (Saturday) 11:00-12:30Venue: Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104Performances in Pasadena★October 15th (Sunday)Theme: Back to the OriginTime: 2 – 4 p.m.Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the WorldTime:7 – 10 p.m,Site:Pasadena Civic AuditoriumAddress:300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101Please visit the website at for free ticketsAbout Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.

