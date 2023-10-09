Whoa Dough, Beyond Celiac Team Up To Advance Celiac Disease Awareness And Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Whoa Dough, a renowned brand committed to providing delicious, gluten-free treats, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Beyond Celiac, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating celiac disease research and improving the lives of those affected by this autoimmune condition. This partnership will further both organizations' missions to support individuals living with celiac disease.Celiac disease is a severe autoimmune disorder triggered by the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. With millions of people worldwide affected by this condition, Beyond Celiac is dedicated to empowering those living with celiac disease through education, advocacy, and research initiatives. The collaboration with Whoa Dough aligns seamlessly with this mission by offering gluten-free products that are both safe and satisfying.Claire Baker, Senior Communications Director at Beyond Celiac, who personally lives with celiac disease, expressed her excitement about this partnership: "As someone who understands the challenges of celiac disease on a daily basis, I am genuinely thrilled about our collaboration with Whoa Dough. Their dedication to providing high-quality gluten-free products is truly commendable. This partnership not only allows us to offer more gluten-free options to those in need but also opens up new opportunities for advocacy and education in the celiac disease community. And people at our recent Step Beyond Celiac 5K loved Whoa Dough!"Whoa Dough has been at the forefront of the gluten-free food industry, consistently delivering tasty and nutritious alternatives that are safe for individuals with celiac disease.​​"When I got diagnosed with celiac disease, the limited gluten-free options left me disappointed,” said Todd Goldstein, Founder of Whoa Dough.“But when my three children were also diagnosed with a severe gluten allergy, it became my mission to find tasty alternatives for them and families like ours. It was a turning point in my life, pushing me to innovate and dedicate myself to this cause. We deserved better than bland, uninspiring alternatives. With determination and a commitment to quality, I started Whoa Dough, aiming to create something special. Today, as the Founder of Whoa Dough, I'm proud to offer delicious gluten-free treats and hope for those facing dietary restrictions. Together, we can enjoy life's flavors without compromise," he continued.Together, Beyond Celiac and Whoa Dough aim to create more inclusive and supportive environments for those with celiac disease, offering resources, information, and products that enhance the quality of life for individuals following a gluten-free diet. This partnership will also contribute to raising awareness about celiac disease and the importance of proper diagnosis and management.About Beyond Celiac: Beyond Celiac is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the discovery of treatments and a cure for celiac disease. By engaging with the global community, advocating for science-based research, and driving innovation in celiac disease diagnosis and management, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives without fear, free from social stigma, and can eat without restrictions. For more information, visit .About Whoa Dough: Whoa Dough is a pioneering brand in the gluten-free food industry, committed to providing delicious, safe, and nutritious alternatives for individuals with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. With a wide range of gluten-free products, Whoa Dough is dedicated to making life tastier and more enjoyable for those who need or choose a gluten-free diet. For more information, visitMedia Contact: Claire Baker, Senior Communications Director, Beyond CeliacMedia Contact: Eric Hurwitz, Whoa Dough,

