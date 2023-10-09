Global Short Read Sequencing Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2023" provides a comprehensive overview of the short read sequencing market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the short read sequencing market is predicted to reach $11.08 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

The growth of the short read sequencing market is attributed to the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, with the North America region expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the short read sequencing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Cytiva Lifesciences, and Eurofins Scientific SE.

Trending Short Read Sequencing Market Trend

A significant trend in the short read sequencing market is technology advancements, with major companies focused on improving their observation power through technological innovations to sustain their market positions.

Short Read Sequencing Market Segments

.By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services.

.By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing.

.By Workflow: Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis.

.By Application: Clinical Investigation, Oncology, Reproductive Health, Consumer Genomics, Agri genomics and Forensics, HLA Typing/ Immune System Monitoring.

.By End Users: Academic Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Short-read sequencing, also known as next-generation sequencing (NGS), is a high-throughput DNA sequencing method that generates short fragments or reads of DNA sequences. It has revolutionized genomics by enabling the rapid and cost-effective analysis of entire genomes and transcriptomes.

Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The short read sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

