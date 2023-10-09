Global Retinal Biologics Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Comprehensive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2023" offers a comprehensive overview of the retinal biologics market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the retinal biologics market is predicted to reach $35.46 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth of the retinal biologics market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetic eye disease, with the North America region expected to hold the largest market share. Major companies in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co Inc, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Janssen Biotech, Novartis AG, Fresenius SE, and AstraZeneca plc.

Trending Retinal Biologics Market Trend

A significant trend in the retinal biologics market is product innovation, with major companies focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their market positions and gain a competitive advantage.

Retinal Biologics Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-A Antagonist, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-A Inhibitor

.By Indication: Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Uveitis, Diabetic Macular Edema, Other Indications

.By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Retinal biologics refer to bioengineered macromolecules that are implanted inside the eyes to treat chronic retinal diseases. They are highly precise compounds that target inflammatory mediators and are used to treat inflammatory, corneal, and retinal medical conditions.

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

