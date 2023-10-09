Announcing Westport Wine Walk In Kansas City's Charming Historic District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services.

Introducing Westport Wine Walk October 14, 4-7pm

Seven Westport Establishments Become Wine Tasting Destinations October 14

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Westport announced its first Westport Wine Walk on Saturday, October 14th, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Westport's wine walk is poised to be a spectacular occasion as Westport is the local favorite for evenings out and is recognized as the most walkable area in Kansas City.

"Seven Westport establishments will be wine-tasting destinations for the event," said Lexie Boyd, Westport Special Events Manager, "There is lots of interest in this first-ever District wine walk with the backdrop of live music, food pairings, unique offerings, and highlights about the wine qualities."

Participating Westport businesses include:

.Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Rd - will have a Mini Brown Butter Lobster Roll. Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc and Meiomi Pinot Noir

.Brix Latin American Cuisine, 4112 Pennsylvania Ave. - Campo Viejo Tempranillo and Elsa Bianchi Malbec

.Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave - will have a Mini Nashville Chicken & Waffle with Candied Bacon and Maple syrup drizzle. Relax Riesling and Jabot Beaujolais Villages

.Gambal's Social Club and Kitchen, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave. - Ruffino Prosecco and Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

.Green Room Burgers and Beer, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite D - complimentary hors d'oeuvresRuffin Prosecco Rose and Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

.Harry's Bar and Tables, 501 Westport - samplings of cheeses, meats and crackers. Robert Mondavi Private Select Cabernet Sauvignon and Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

.Kelly's Westport Inn , 500 Westport Rd. - will have Fuzed Permanent Jewelry for patrons to purchase. Robert Mondavi Private Select Chardonnay and Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

Each location will offer two wines per person, along with an accompaniment of live music, food pairing, or activity. Participants will also receive a complimentary wine glass.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite . Must be 21 to participate.

The Westport Wine Walk is a great way to experience the best of Westport's food and wine scene while supporting local businesses. Westport's history as a social destination will produce a memorable evening with friends and family.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region's largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are“where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo Westport's Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter

