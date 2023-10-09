Giftex To Showcase Impressive Hollywood Memorabilia In Its First Auction - A World Of Collectibles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Giftex, India's largest and most prestigious gifting exhibition, is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking addition to its repertoire - a niche online auction platform . The platform will cater to connoisseurs of luxury collectibles and gift items, offering a finely curated selection that spans various categories, including Art, Jewellery, Watches, Textiles, Memorabilia, Silver, Furniture and Decorative, Writing Instruments, Books, Artefacts, Natural History, Stamps and Numismatic. We will be launching the platform with our first auction, scheduled to be held on 11-12 October, 2023.On the launch of the auction, Digamber Sethi, Director Operations, Giftex states,“For over three decades, Giftex has been at the forefront of the gifting industry in India, serving as the premier platform for both corporate and personalised gifting products. As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of the gifting industry, we are thrilled to introduce our auction platform. With our auctions, we aim to provide a curated assemblage of rare, limited edition collectibles and impressive niche objects for those who seek quality, exclusivity, and the joy of owning exceptional pieces. We look forward to redefining the world of gifting through our auctions that bring together tradition and innovation.”Explore collectibles at the online auctionThe memorabilia showcased in the auction will include signed works from global stalwarts of various industries including sports, music and film. Estimated at $4200 - $4800 is Lot no. 83, a Muhammad Ali Signed Robe. The robe comes in a frame with a poster and photographs from the legendary boxer's final match with Joe Frazier - 'Thrilla in Manila'. The bout is consistently ranked as one of the best in the sport's history and was the culmination of a three-bout rivalry between the two fighters that Ali won, 2–1.Lot no. 84 is a Sylvester Stallone Signed Boxing Boot. The Rocky II boxing boot features an original signature by Sylvester Stallone The boot has an embossing of the insignia of a stallion, the actorʼs character in the Rocky franchise went by the nickname (Italian Stallion). The lot is estimated at a value of $3600 - $4800.Lot no. 85 is estimated at $1500 - $2100. The signed Cricket Bat by ICC World cup 2015 South African team. With an in form and synchronised team the South African team was a worthy contender. Their journey in the tournament was brought to an end by the future runner up New Zealand. It features signatures by SOUTH AFRICA TEAM: AB de Villiers - Captain, Hashim Amla - Vice Captain, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn.The Tom Cruise Signed 'Top Gun' Movie Still is Lot no. 86, estimated at $960 - $1200. The original signature by Tom Cruise is on a photograph from the famed 1986 action drama movie 'Top Gun'.Lot no. 87 is a Christian Bale Signed Batman Face Mask. The mask is an integral part of his character given the fact it shrouded Bruce Wayneʼs identity. ʻThe Dark Knightʼ trilogy is based on the famous DC comic book superhero Batman. This trilogy was directed by Christopher Nolan and had Christian Bale play the role of Batman. The lot is estimated at $1200 - $1800.A Hugh Hefner Tobacco Pipe will also be showcased at the auction. Lot no. 88 is estimated at $1800 - $2400. The original signature by Hugh Hefner is on a Sand Blasted Ebony Tobacco Pipe along with a photograph of the publishing moghul.Lot no. 91 is a Marilyn Monroe Signed LP Record estimated at $7200 - $9600. The original signature by actress Marilyn Monroe is on the cover of the album ʻSome Like It Hot Cha-Cha-Chaʼ LP record, released by United Artists Records, 1959 and a collage of three photographs.An Emma Watson Signed Harry Potter Movie Still will also be on offer. Lot no. 92 is a signature by the actress on a still from the movie Harry Potter featuring her character, Hermione Granger. The lot is estimated at $360 - $480.Register Now to Bid online!

