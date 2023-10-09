Mayor Muriel Bowser And Others To Officially Welcome Appletree Schools To Spring Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will officially welcome AppleTree Schools ' newest campus at an Open House on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at 4900 Massachusetts Ave., NW, in Spring Valley. AppleTree Schools operates 13 early education public charter schools serving children in grades PK3 and PK4. AppleTree's Spring Valley campus, which opened in August 2023, is the first public school in Ward 3 exclusively educating prekindergartners.

Joining Mayor Bowser at the Open House will be Deputy Mayor of Education Paul Kihn, Executive Director of DC Public Charter Board Dr. Michelle Walker Davis, At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 3 Councilmember Matt Frumin, and Ward 3 State Board of Education member Eric Goulet. The Open House will showcase the innovative and exemplary early education program offered by AppleTree. Parents and city and school officials will experience the impact of early education through classroom tours.

AppleTree's schools use its proprietary Every Child Ready , developed with support from the US Department of Education, the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education, and numerous other public and private funders. It includes research-based lessons, personalized instruction, and a nurturing environment that supports the unique needs of each child.

Details of the Spring Valley Open House:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: 4900 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016

About AppleTree:

Since its establishment in 1996, AppleTree Schools has been at the forefront of efforts to increase the supply of effective schools through innovation. In 2010, it received the renowned Investing in Innovation grant, which kicked off its development and piloting of the Every Child Ready instructional model. AppleTree operates a network of 13 schools in all four quadrants of Washington, DC, providing exemplary early childhood education to children and their families.

