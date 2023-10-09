Remittance Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Remittance Global Market Report 2023" provides a comprehensive overview of the remittance market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the remittance market is predicted to reach $928.21 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93%.

The growth of the world remittance market is attributed to the rise in overseas migration, with the North America region expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Ria Financial Services Ltd., The Kroger Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corporation, and Wells Fargo & Company.

Trending Remittance Market Trend

A significant trend in the remittance marketplace is product innovation, with major companies focusing on integrating new technologies, such as digital wallets, to support growing remittances and sustain their market positions.

Remittance Market Segments

.By Type: Inward Remittance, Outward Remittance

.By Channel: Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms (Wallets)

.By Application: Consumption, Savings, Investment

.By End User: Business, Personal

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Remittance refers to the transfer of money or funds from one person or entity to another, typically across national or international borders. It is often associated with migrant workers sending money back to their home countries to support their families or to make payments for various purposes.

Remittance Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Remittance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The remittance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

