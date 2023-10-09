Global Network Automation Market Size To Reach USD 39.27 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 39.27 Billion in 2032, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.7%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing use of automated solutions by major market players in almost all sectors. Automated solutions are mostly adopted to increase productivity, reduce downtime, and eliminate human errors.

Increasing use of connected devices is driving growth of the global network automation market significantly. Moreover, increase in use of data-driven systems results in rising network traffic, which is increasing demand for network automation and is thus, playing an important role in market growth. Significant increase in use of cloud technology among SMEs, and reduction in the cost of operation due to adoption of network automation tools are expected to provide a major thrust to the global market. For More Insights, Grab FREE PDF @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 3.04 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 23.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 39.27 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in 23.7% from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Network type, solution, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Ireland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled 6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global network automation market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of startups being established. Some prominent players operating in the global network automation market are:



6Connect Inc.

Anuta Networks International LLC

AppViewX, Inc.

Apstra, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

BlueCat Networks, Inc.

MC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cumulus Networks, Inc. Entuity, Inc.

Strategic Developments



In January 2021, Ericsson launched 5G RAN to boost 5G business growth. The purpose of this launch is to support business models and strengthen network slicing capabilities.

In January 2020, Netrounds announced Zero Touch Provisioning and Testing (ZTPT), in partnership with Itential, in order to demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved by Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and global enterprises. In January 2018, Aptira joined the LINUX foundation networking project. The purpose of this project is to bring network-based projects of LINUX, such as OPNFV, ONAP, and ODL under the umbrella of one government unit.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of the Report



In January 2020, Netrounds announced Zero Touch Provisioning and Testing (ZTPT), in partnership with Itential, in order to demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved by Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and global enterprises.

In January 2018, Aptira joined the LINUX foundation networking project. The purpose of this project was to bring network-based projects of LINUX, such as OPNFV, ONAP, and ODL, under the umbrella of one government unit.

Network automation tools segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing adoption of network automation tools by organizations to achieve zero error in network operations. Technological advancements in the field of network automation, such as Network Configuration Management (NCM) developed by ManageEngine, are contributing to growth of the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global network automation market based on network type, solution, end-use, and region:



Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)











Physical





Virtual Hybrid



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Network Automation Tools



SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

Intent-based Networking

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



Energy and Utility



Banking and Financial Services

Education





Physical



Virtual Hybrid



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Ireland



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey

Rest of MEA





Physical



Virtual Hybrid

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Home Market By Software and Service (Behavioral, Proactive), By Product (Energy Management, Lighting Systems, Security & Surveillance, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control), and By Region Forecast to 2028

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market By Operating Frequency (Sub–6 GHz, 24 GHz–39 GHz, Above 39 GHz) By Offering (Hardware, Services), By Demographic (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural) By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Government) and By Region Forecast to 2028

Internet of Things Connectivity Market , By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy & Utility), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market By Components (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Fleet Management, Predictive Management, Safety Management, Remote Operations), By End-use (Residential, Commercial), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Product Information Management Market , By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises) By End-use Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Network Automation Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Biometric System Market

Smart Retail Market

Incident and Emergency Management Market

Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market

Web 3.0 Market

Remote Access Solutions Market

Martech Market

contact center-as-a-service market

video audience measurement market

cyberbiosecurity market

decentralized finance platforms market

multichannel campaign management market

computer aided design market

roboticare market

mobile app development platforms market

business intelligence and analytics platforms market

metaverse in media and entertainment market

cloud database security market

metaverse in education market neurological game technology market





Tags Network Automation Market Size Network Automation Network Automation Market market research market report Related Links