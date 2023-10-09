Parkins Plastic Surgery Launches A New, Upgraded Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCONOMOWOC, Wis., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkins Plastic Surgery, a Milwaukee and Madison area cosmetic surgery practice, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. As of Aug. 14, 2023, patients can visit a practice page that has been redesigned for an enhanced user experience, with improved navigation and functionality for patients interested in learning more about the available services.



Parkins Plastic Surgery was founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Maida Parkins, who aims to provide the most patient-focused, personalized care to achieve stunning results. Patients can choose from an array of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatment options, including procedures to enhance the face, breasts, and body. The team also provides a variety of non-surgical options, such as injectable wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers, lasers and lights, skin rejuvenation, and fat reduction. Cosmetic surgery procedures offered by the practice include facelifts, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), tummy tucks, liposuction, breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast lifts, Mommy Makeover surgery, and more. The practice's welcoming, luxurious in-office surgical center is designed with the highest level of patient safety and comfort in mind.

Anyone considering a plastic surgery procedure will probably be spending a significant amount of time doing research, including browsing everything from before and after photos to reviews. It's always best to make an informed decision when choosing a plastic surgeon. Someone may already know they want plastic surgery , but it's also important to learn about a practice's surgeons, credentials, procedures, cost, and other important details. This can also help in deciding whether someone is a good candidate for certain cosmetic procedures.

Patients can access all of this vital information-and more-on the relaunched, responsive, and user-centric Parkins Plastic Surgery site, featuring a full range of tools and features. Patients are encouraged to browse the website, review staff and doctor profiles, and explore other resources. Find patient resources such as information on their location and facilities, patient reviews, before and after photos, fees and financing options, guides for patients traveling from long distances, and more.

Contact Parkins Plastic Surgery for more details. Call (262) 269-1050 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.





