Plastic Recycling Market Is Thriving Worldwide With A High CAGR 8.8%

The Plastic Recycling Market Size is estimated to register 8.8% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Plastic Recycling Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by USD Analytics. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2030. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Remondis SE & Co Kg, Biffa, Stericycle, Republic Services Inc, WM Intellectual Property Holdings LLC, Veolia, Shell International BV, Waste Connections, Clean Harbors Inc, Covestro AG

Definition:

The Plastic Recycling Market is driven by environmental concerns, regulatory initiatives, the circular economy, consumer demand, cost savings, technological advancements, and corporate sustainability goals. Environmental concerns include ocean pollution and landfill overcrowding, while regulatory initiatives focus on stricter plastic use and disposal. The circular economy encourages the reuse, repair, and recycling of products and materials. Consumer demand for eco-friendly brands drives businesses to use recycled plastics in their products. Technological advancements make recycling more economically viable, and companies set ambitious sustainability targets. Trends include plastic-to-plastic recycling, chemical recycling, biodegradable plastics, digitalization, and traceability. Collaborative initiatives, consumer education, investment in recycling infrastructure, and market demand for recycled content are driving these trends. These factors contribute to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly plastics.

Product Types: Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Others

Major End-use Applications: Building & Construction, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Textiles, Automotive, Others

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

.North America Country (United States, Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

.Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

.Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyse global Plastic Recycling Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments' and key players.

-To present the Plastic Recycling Market development in United States, Europe, South East Asia and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, end-users and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Plastic Recycling Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses at the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, threat of new competitors Threats of substitution and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

