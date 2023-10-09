Kyvos Wins Data Analytics Disruptor Of The Year Award At Data And AI Summit 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kyvos has been awarded the "Data Analytics Disruptor of the year" at the Data & AI Summit 2023. The high-speed data analytics platform is recognized for its innovative technology that modernizes advanced analytics for leading enterprises while reducing the time and cost to extract insights. Using Kyvos, businesses can analyze any amount of data using their preferred visualization tool and data platform.With rapidly growing digital technology and data proliferation, businesses are now confronted with massive amounts of data. Organizations need a refined, advanced and reliable solution to harness the full potential of these expanding datasets to stay ahead of the competition, make faster business decisions and meet customer needs. This award recognizes Kyvos as a cutting-edge data analytics platform that solves these challenges and has achieved pathbreaking success with leading enterprises in the field of analytics.Kyvos solves speed and scale challenges for leading global enterprises by offering instant and interactive AI-driven analytics. It is a modern data analytics platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. Using Kyvos, enterprises can make game-changing decisions with superfast insights into their business and achieve sub-second, interactive responses on both cold and warm queries and build smart aggregates on trillions of rows and thousands of metrics.The event had an attendance of 200 companies and 250 delegates, including 9 partners and 45 speakers. The 3rd Edition of the Future of Data & AI Summit and Awards 2023 was a distinguished platform for sharing knowledge. The event focused on various key aspects, including the development of an inventive data culture, the implementation of effective data governance strategies, the enhancement of business intelligence, and the utilization of data for maximizing return on investment.About Kyvos: Kyvos is a modern, cloud-native high-speed data analytics platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The platform's universal semantic layer democratizes data for all users across the enterprise, enabling self-serve analytics. Its AI powered smart aggregation technology modernizes advanced analytics, while reducing the time and cost to extract insights. With Kyvos, instantly analyze data at any scale using the visualization tool and underlying cloud platform of your choice. For more information, visit us at or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Nidhi Khatri

Kyvos Insights

+1 408-213-3312

email us here