Nashville Welcomes Palmetto Moon's Newest Location At Tanger Outlets

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon , the ultimate Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Tennessee on October 27th, 2023. Join Palmetto Moon for its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration at the brand new Tanger Outlets, located at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Antioch, TN in Suite 305, between Nike and Columbia. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop-shop for men's and women's fashion, children's apparel, thoughtful gifts, captivating home goods, stylish footwear, varied accessories, spirited collegiate attire, premium drinkware, and an abundance of other essentials tailored for the Southern at heart.Palmetto Moon has planned an eventful weekend to welcome the Nashville community and beyond. The celebration kicks off on Friday, October 27th and lasts through Sunday, October 29th and each day Palmetto Moon will be offering a free 20 oz YETI Tumbler (with a qualifying $40 purchase*) while supplies last. Three lucky visitors who join the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program over the weekend will also have the chance to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 off)!Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 28th to enjoy a day filled with family-friendly festivities, including:- A custom YETI 20 oz Tumbler (with qualifying $40 purchase) for the first 200 shoppers- Hourly grand prizes from 10am-2pm from popular brands like YETI and Swig- Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes- Live music and a DJ- Free sweet treats from Nashville Cookie CutterFull details on Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand's official Facebook event page, at ."We are absolutely thrilled to unveil our second store in Nashville, following our resounding success in the heart of Music City! The excitement is palpable as we prepare to open our doors and extend a warm, Southern-style welcome to the incredible local community and loyal Palmetto Moon fans," says Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon EVP, Chief Brand Officer.“Palmetto Moon is known for its relentless focus on customer service and reimagined shopping experience with locally inspired items for all who celebrate the Southern lifestyle,” Dube continues.“Unlike mass merchants, the retailer hand-picks its showcase of top brands alongside emerging makers and gifts tailored to the community.”The new Nashville store spans over 7,600 feet and offers popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Columbia, Vineyard Vines and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as up-and-coming brands, Palmetto Moon's exclusive products, custom University of Tennessee collegiate gear, and gifts designed specifically for Nashville shoppers.“We have come a long way from our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, and we are thrilled to be expanding in Tennessee!” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas.“We're committed to preserving Palmetto Moon's elevated shopping experience for all generations and we are beyond grateful to be here.”This new store marks Palmetto Moon's third location in this region, and the ninth statewide. The retailer made its Nashville debut in May 2022 at Opry Mills followed by Cool Springs Galleria in August 2022. The company is ecstatic to continue to grow and share its passion for Southern lifestyle. With the addition of the new Nashville location, Palmetto Moon now has 42 stores in the Southeast.###Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.Palmetto Moon currently operates 42 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.Shop online at .

