Help Vulnerable Iraqi Children This Weekend

Iraqi Children Foundation's 11th Annual "In Their Shoes" 5K is coming up on October 15!
Help us raise awareness and funds for ICF's programs and provides access to lifesaving medical treatment, education, legal services, psychosocial support, food, and more.
Details
Where: Hains Point, Washington, D.C. or Virtually
When: Sunday, October 15 registration at 7am and race begins at 8:00am
Discounted Registration Now Available!
Use code 25off at checkout!
