NC, Cong To Hold Chief Executive Councillor Post In LAHDC-Kargil In Rotation: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference and the Congress together won 22 of the 26 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil that had gone to polls on October 4. The administration nominates four members with voting rights to the 30-member council.

According to the officials, the National Conference won 12 seats, making it the single largest party, while its ally Congress registered victory in 10. The BJP won two seats, while two Independent candidates also registered victory, they said.

“It was decided before the polls that we will have rotational chief executive councillor in Kargil for two and a half years each. It has not changed after the results and it would not have changed even if we had 16 seats and the Congress had only six,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked which party would have the first go at the post, he said,“Being the bigger partner, the National Conference should be the first. That will also be in line with the coalition dharma.”

“I do not think the Congress would want to set the precedence for the INDIA alliance. If the Congress emerges as the single largest party (in the Lok Sabha polls), will it forego the prime minister's post for a smaller partner?” the National Conference leader posed.

Asked if his party was ready for a pre-poll alliance with Congress in other elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the National Conference was open to discussions on the issue.

“We are ready for the discussions. However, the seat-sharing discussions have not begun in the INDIA alliance,” he added.

