Cabinet Weekly Session Congratulates China On Success Of Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cabinet on Monday congratulated China on the success of the recently-concluded 19th Asian Games, praising the meticulous preparations that helped make the event an exceptional sporting gathering.

Amid its customary weekly session, presided over Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, the cabinet congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping after his country had played host to the Asian Games, praising the seamless and smooth manner in which the event panned out.

Heaping praise on their compatriot athletes for the impressive performances at the event, which brought home a number of gold medals across numerous sports, the ministers said their accomplishments are a testament to the "capabilities" of Kuwaiti athletes.

A day after the third anniversary of when His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed his post, the Cabinet congratulated him on the occasion, wishing him perpetual health and prosperity under the collective leaderships of Their Highnesses the Amir and Crown Prince.

On the parliamentary front, the Cabinet looked into a grilling motion lodged by lawmaker Dr. Mubarak Al-Tasha against Public Works Minister Amani Bugamaz, as submitted by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun.

Moving on to regional and global happenings, the Cabinet reviewed a foreign ministry statement that expressed "concern" over the escalating violence in the Middle East, urging the international community to ensure the adequate protection of the Palestinians in the face of continued Israeli aggression.

The cabinet went on to underline Kuwait's solidarity with the Palestinian people and the country's unwavering support for their aspirations of statehood based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state. (end)

