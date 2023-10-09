Marc Ellis Announces Innovative AI Recruitment Platform 'AIVI'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 9, 2023

In a stride towards enhancing the recruitment landscape, Marc Ellis introduces AIVI, a revolutionary AI recruitment platform. This innovative solution leverages open-source AI technologies and immersive gaming elements to streamline the hiring process for employers and enhance the preparation and experience for candidates.

AIVI minimizes the hours traditionally spent on interviews and offers immediate performance feedback. Employers can create accounts, upload job descriptions for AI understanding, and invite candidates for tailored interviews.

Candidates, too, benefit from this platform. They can create profiles and upload CVs, and AIVI's AI analyzes this information to generate specific interview questions. These questions are graded instantly, aligning with job requirements and the depth of responses. Additionally, candidates' confidence and eye contact are assessed, enhancing their self-awareness and giving employers the chance to see the candidate's true reflection.

This technology enables employers to save masses of time, and through research, it is found that on average, a hiring manager spends at least 4 to 5 hours per week doing interviews, which is equivalent to nearly 3 days of work per month, of 30 days per year. The platform presents a game-changing advantage for hiring managers, as it frees up their time to focus on other important tasks. Employers can also improve their brand image by offering instant feedback, thereby fostering a positive candidate experience.

Job seekers can level up their interview skills, as 80% of candidates underperform due to inadequate preparation Candidates can undertake simulated interviews, receiving immediate feedback on performance. The platform's immersive VR capabilities also offer the chance to practice in lifelike environments, mitigating nerves and enhancing preparation. The lack of feedback, a common gripe among job seekers, is resolved with the platform's real-time feedback feature.

Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis, emphasized the platform's potential, saying, "We are dedicated to making this platform the primary choice for both employers and job seekers. through experience, we know interviews can be challenging for candidates and time-consuming for employers and therefore we wanted to leverage the use of Artificial intelligence to enhance the overall experience and expedite the process. Conversations are underway with numerous organizations to extend platform access, marking it an exhilarating phase. This platform is poised to be a game-changer in recruitment."

AIVI is scheduled for launch by the end of 2023, accessible across various devices, including mobiles, PCs, laptops, and VR headsets.