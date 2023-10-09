Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Holds An Official Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 9, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov held an official meeting. Deputies of the Minister of
Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments,
Departments, and Services of the Ministry participated in the
meeting, Azernews reports.
Commanders of the Army Corps and formations were involved in the
meeting via video teleconference.
First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and
Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing
a minute of silence.
The Defense Minister delivered the tasks set to the Azerbaijan
Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
It was stated that all the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army
in the implementation of necessary issues arising from the speeches
of the head of state must be performed on time.
It was stated that further strengthening of the Azerbaijan Army
is one of the main factors in ensuring security, which is one of
the priority issues of the country.
The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian
conditional border was analyzed. Specific tasks were given to
strengthen air defense, intelligence and counter-intelligence,
radio-electronic combat, and other units.
Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for
the future activities of the Azerbaijani army and update the
relevant plans.
The meeting emphasized the importance of further increasing the
quality of intensive training and classes of troops in
interoperability.
The importance of effective use of high technology and the
capabilities of specially trained personnel in the combat training
events held in the Azerbaijan Army was emphasized.
In addition, the high results achieved in the“Khazri-2023”, and
“Eternity-2023” joint exercises and NATO re-evaluation level 2
(NEL-2) of the OCC battalion and reconnaissance company of the
Azerbaijan Army within the framework of the NATO Operational
Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme were noted.
The commanders of the types of troops were given relevant
instructions on combat training and comprehensive support of units
during the winter period, as well as on compliance with safety
rules.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov set instructions for relevant
officials on improving the moral-psychological training of
personnel and strengthening discipline in military units.
The Minister noted the importance of awarding servicemen, who
distinguished themselves in combat training and fulfillment of
combat tasks, including the sensitive attitude towards the
adaptation process of new conscripts and other military
personnel.
The Minister of Defense gave instructions on strict compliance
with safety rules during the seizure of military equipment,
ammunition, especially mines, and improvised explosive devices,
including the clearance of territories in the Garabagh region.
In the end, reports regarding measures to further improve social
and living conditions and meet the needs of servicemen and their
family members were heard, as well as the other issues were
discussed in detail.
