Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Holds An Official Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 9, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting. Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry participated in the meeting, Azernews reports.

Commanders of the Army Corps and formations were involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The Defense Minister delivered the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

It was stated that all the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army in the implementation of necessary issues arising from the speeches of the head of state must be performed on time.

It was stated that further strengthening of the Azerbaijan Army is one of the main factors in ensuring security, which is one of the priority issues of the country.

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border was analyzed. Specific tasks were given to strengthen air defense, intelligence and counter-intelligence, radio-electronic combat, and other units.

Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for the future activities of the Azerbaijani army and update the relevant plans.

The meeting emphasized the importance of further increasing the quality of intensive training and classes of troops in interoperability.

The importance of effective use of high technology and the capabilities of specially trained personnel in the combat training events held in the Azerbaijan Army was emphasized.

In addition, the high results achieved in the“Khazri-2023”, and “Eternity-2023” joint exercises and NATO re-evaluation level 2 (NEL-2) of the OCC battalion and reconnaissance company of the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme were noted.

The commanders of the types of troops were given relevant instructions on combat training and comprehensive support of units during the winter period, as well as on compliance with safety rules.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov set instructions for relevant officials on improving the moral-psychological training of personnel and strengthening discipline in military units.

The Minister noted the importance of awarding servicemen, who distinguished themselves in combat training and fulfillment of combat tasks, including the sensitive attitude towards the adaptation process of new conscripts and other military personnel.

The Minister of Defense gave instructions on strict compliance with safety rules during the seizure of military equipment, ammunition, especially mines, and improvised explosive devices, including the clearance of territories in the Garabagh region.

In the end, reports regarding measures to further improve social and living conditions and meet the needs of servicemen and their family members were heard, as well as the other issues were discussed in detail.