Azerbaijani, Georgian Border Areas To Be Included In UNESCO Heritage List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Hirkan National Park has recently been inscribed on the
UNESCO World Heritage List. After that, we will jointly with
Georgia discuss the issues of inclusion of our other specially
protected border territories in this list," says Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov in a statement, Azernews reports.
According to the Minister, Azerbaijan has very close cooperation
relations with Georgia in the field of biodiversity protection and
forest protection.
Karimov said that there have been many improvements in the
forest legislation of Georgia: "Compared to the legislation of
Azerbaijan, there are more liberal and soft legislative
possibilities here regarding the use of forests. We want to study
them and apply them in our country".
"Cooperation in issues related to Georgia, in changes related to
global climate change, consideration of possible cooperation
opportunities related to water issues are also among the topics to
be discussed," the deputy minister emphasized.
