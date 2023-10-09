Azerbaijani, Georgian Border Areas To Be Included In UNESCO Heritage List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Hirkan National Park has recently been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. After that, we will jointly with Georgia discuss the issues of inclusion of our other specially protected border territories in this list," says Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov in a statement, Azernews reports.

According to the Minister, Azerbaijan has very close cooperation relations with Georgia in the field of biodiversity protection and forest protection.

Karimov said that there have been many improvements in the forest legislation of Georgia: "Compared to the legislation of Azerbaijan, there are more liberal and soft legislative possibilities here regarding the use of forests. We want to study them and apply them in our country".

"Cooperation in issues related to Georgia, in changes related to global climate change, consideration of possible cooperation opportunities related to water issues are also among the topics to be discussed," the deputy minister emphasized.