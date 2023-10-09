Foreign Minister To Hold Bilateral Meetings With High-Ranking Officials Of ECO In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold bilateral meetings
with high-ranking officials of the Economic Cooperation
Organisation (ECO) in Shusha, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers
of the Economic Cooperation Organisation will be held in Shusha on
10 October under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun
Bayramov will take part in the event.
During the event, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to hold
bilateral meetings with high-ranking foreign officials, as well as
make a statement at a press conference.
