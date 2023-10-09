Stefanchuk Urges To Support Decision To Invite Ukraine To NATO At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Addressing the participants in the 69th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called on NATO member states to support the decision to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance at the Washington Summit.

As the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reports , Stefanchuk primarily expressed his gratitude to the NATO PA for the unwavering support for Ukraine against the background of Russia's unjust and brutal full-scale invasion which has been going on for almost 20 months.

"After the NATO Summit in Vilnius, we should already start thinking about how we will approach the NATO Summit in Washington together," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

He added that Ukraine's goal was to make maximum progress and receive an invitation to join NATO at the next summit when the Alliance will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

"We call on the Alliance members to reach a consensus on this issue and to contribute to the achievement of such a consensus. Every vote is important," he said.

Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine would be grateful for the consolidated voice of the Assembly which will encourage the governments of the Alliance member states to support the decision to invite Ukraine to join NATO at the Washington Summit.

"We know that our path to NATO lies through reforms. In accordance with the spirit of the Vilnius Summit decisions, we remain committed to the reform agenda which helps Ukraine move forward towards NATO membership, strengthen our defense capabilities and interoperability with the Alliance," Stefanchuk stressed.

At the same time, he emphasized, everyone now understands that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a modern army that is being transformed directly on the battlefield and meets the standards of democracy and human rights.

"This is the way we are moving and achieving reforms that are not only necessary for joining NATO or the European Union but also needed by Ukrainians," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada summed up.