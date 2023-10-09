Russian Troops Shell Kherson Suburb, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the suburbs of Kherson after 1 p.m., a woman was injured.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"After 1 p.m., Russian occupation forces fired on the suburbs of Kherson," the message says.

As noted, houses were damaged, a woman born in 1959 was injured. She is hospitalized in moderate condition.

One civilian killed in 53 Russian strikes onregion in past 24 hours

According to the City Military Administration, there are already two injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, Russian troops shelled the coastal area of Kherson, a man born in 1968 was slightly injured.