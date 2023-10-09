Russian Troops Shell Kherson Suburb, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the suburbs of Kherson after 1 p.m., a woman was injured.
The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"After 1 p.m., Russian occupation forces fired on the suburbs of Kherson," the message says.
As noted, houses were damaged, a woman born in 1959 was injured. She is hospitalized in moderate condition.
According to the City Military Administration, there are already two injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported, Russian troops shelled the coastal area of Kherson, a man born in 1968 was slightly injured.
