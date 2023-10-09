Azerbaijan Hosts Meeting Of ECO Countries' Officials (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A meeting of high-ranking officials of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states was held today under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

"The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev. Issues of preparation and organization of the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, which will be held tomorrow in Shusha, as well as documents included in the agenda of the event were discussed," the ministry said.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal, and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.