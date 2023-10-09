Azerbaijan Hosts Meeting Of ECO Countries' Officials (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A meeting of
high-ranking officials of the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) member states was held today under Azerbaijan's chairmanship,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
"The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister
Yalchin Rafiyev. Issues of preparation and organization of the 27th
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, which will be held
tomorrow in Shusha, as well as documents included in the agenda of
the event were discussed," the ministry said.
The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tashkent,
Uzbekistan.
The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy
and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of
Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal,
and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed
necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in
the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields
through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107214234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.