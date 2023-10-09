Azerbaijani FM Holds Meeting With US State Department Advisor (UPDATE 2)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Today, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Louis Bono, Senior
Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the U.S. State Department, the
Foreign Ministry told Trend .
During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the agenda of
bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries,
the current situation in the region, the process of normalization
of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, steps taken by
Azerbaijan towards the reintegration of Armenian residents living
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
Will be updated
