Azerbaijani FM Holds Meeting With US State Department Advisor (UPDATE 2)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the U.S. State Department, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Will be updated