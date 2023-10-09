Cypher Green Roads Initiative Recognized As One Of Canada’S Clean50 Top Project Winners For 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Cypher Environmental ( ) is proud to announce that our

Cypher Green Roads initiative

( ) has been recognized as a

Canada's Clean50 2024 Top Project award

( ) winner. Presented by Delta Management Group and Canada's Clean50 organization, this annual award recognizes the best sustainability oriented projects completed in Canada over the prior two years. The projects are chosen based on their impact across five criteria –

impactful, innovative, inspiring, informative

and

readily imitated. We are thrilled that amongst hundreds of worthy projects nominated, the Cypher Green Roads project was recognized for accomplishing these goals.

“The cumulative accomplishments of Canada's

Clean50 Top Projects

( ) in reducing and avoiding GHGs over the past 2 years adds up to a very big number, says Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.“All Canadians should be grateful for the leadership, innovation and impact these organizations have shown in the projects they have completed.”

The Cypher Green Roads program was launched in 2021 to help communities conserve water while keeping harmful chloride-based products from being exposed to the environment by introducing the same cleantech solutions used globally by major industries to local communities next door.

Since our company's inception, our core mandate has been to develop 100% environmentally friendly

dust control

( ) and

soil stabilization

( ) products that help our clients solve environmental challenges such as dust and poor road quality. Many chloride-based products used for dust suppression and road stabilization are harmful to the environment, rusting our vehicles, destroying infrastructure, polluting groundwater and requiring tremendous water consumption at a time when drought and water shortage affects so many parts of the world.

Cypher's cleantech road solutions are used worldwide and thus, our team has had the opportunity to travel to many countries around the world – often to rural and remote areas who are often the last to take up new cleantech innovations. It was apparent to us that many of these local communities experience the same challenges on their roads as the major industries next door. Therefore, we wanted to devise a way for these communities to benefit from the same cleantech solutions that the major industry users, such as mines, forestry, and energy companies had access to. The Cypher Green Roads program was launched with this objective in mind.

Through Cypher Green Roads, Cypher donates up to 5% of a project's value to local communities nearest to the client. The Cypher donation is made in the form of the same product being used by the clients to make their road networks more sustainable, thus, encouraging the sharing of best practices of a cleantech product between the mine (or other industrial partner) and the local community.

Cypher Green Roads Project in Mali, West Africa (In Partnership with B2Gold)

The program is global in scope.

In Canada, where the majority of our Green Roads projects have been, all donations have been made to First Nations communities, helping to create positive economic and environmental impact in First Nations communities across Canada. Our first Green Roads project outside of Canada was in Africa, successfully undertaken with

B2Gold

( ) in Mali, West Africa as part of their work in the

resettlement of the village of Fadougou

( ). While the resettlement was considered a success, the residents were plagued with dust from the unpaved main road going through the village. In a joint effort between Cypher Green Roads and B2Gold's Social Responsibility initiatives, 12,000 litres of DUST/BLOKR® dust control product was applied to the main roads going through the village.

“The dust bothers us a lot here, especially for our food products at the market. Since the end of the (road) work, we have a better living environment,” says one New Fadougou resident and community leader.“The advantage is, first of all, better health for us and for the children. Thanks to these developments, we are free to move around, which was practically impossible before. We thank them for that.”

Cypher Environmental would like to extend our sincere gratitude to B2Gold for making this project possible.

“We are thrilled our Cypher Green Roads initiative has been recognized as a leader in cleantech by the Clean50 program. Our program's simplicity makes it easy to implement with our global client partners, allowing us to leverage their connectivity to local communities to make an impact in the backyards of major industrial players, regardless of their geographical location,” says Todd Burns, CEO of Cypher Environmental.“We are excited to have completed our first Green Roads project in Africa with the B2Gold Fekola team in Mali, thanks to their phenomenal track record of giving back to the local community. We are thrilled to have B2Gold listed as a proponent and our partner for this award.

It is our hope that other cleantech suppliers will follow suit!”

Learn more about our past Green Roads project here:



Clean50 Top Project: Cypher Environmental Shares Cleantech with communities around the world

( )

More about Cypher Green Roads

( )

Cypher Green Roads project in New Fadougou, Mali, West Africa in partnership with B2Gold

( )

Cypher Green Roads project by Mountainside Earthworks in Whispering Pines, BC, Canada for the Clinton Indian Band ( )

Cypher Green Roads project in partnership with Enbridge and Subcan Ltd. for the Swan Lake First Nation, MB

( ) Cypher Green Roads project in partnership with Enbridge and Subcan Ltd. for the Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, MB

( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cypher Environmental.

About Cypher Environmental:

Cypher Environmental is a global provider of environmentally friendly dust control and road stabilization solutions. Our proprietary solutions are focused on enhancing roadway infrastructure in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. Many chloride-based products used for dust suppression and road stabilization are harmful to the environment, creating greater CO2 emissions and requiring tremendous water consumption at a time when drought and water shortage affects so many parts of the world. Cypher's cleantech road solutions are used worldwide across 50+ countries for applications in mining, aviation, municipal, agricultural and other major industries. The Cypher Green Roads initiative was formed to better enable Cypher and its customers to share cleantech solutions and its benefits with local communities around the world. The Cypher Green Roads initiative was selected as a 2024 Canada's Clean50 Top Project award winner.

About B2Gold:

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the

Canada's Clean50 awards .

The awards were created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders, 10-20 Emerging Leaders and Top Projects from every sector of Canadian endeavor. The firm also annually convenes the Clean50 Summit, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep human caused climate impacts below 1.5 degrees.

Download logo